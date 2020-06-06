7224 Seward Park Ave S

Amenities

Seward Park Home Available - enter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

This mid century/ modern Seward park home features views of Lake Washington, 4 bedrooms 3 baths, Stainless steal appliances, oak hardwoods throughout, rec room with bonus kitchen.. Walking distance to fitness centers, restaurants, groceries, and parks.

1 Year term lease

1st, last months & security deposit due at lease signing.

Security performance deposit $2900

Application fee per adult $45

Renter insurance required

Washer & dyer not warranted.

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Cats Allowed



