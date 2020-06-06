7224 Seward Park Ave S

Amenities
Seward Park Home Available - enter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
This mid century/ modern Seward park home features views of Lake Washington, 4 bedrooms 3 baths, Stainless steal appliances, oak hardwoods throughout, rec room with bonus kitchen.. Walking distance to fitness centers, restaurants, groceries, and parks.
1 Year term lease
1st, last months & security deposit due at lease signing.
Security performance deposit $2900
Application fee per adult $45
Renter insurance required
Washer & dyer not warranted.
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
No Cats Allowed
