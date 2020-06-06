All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

7224 Seward Park Ave S

7224 Seward Park Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7224 Seward Park Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
Seward Park Home Available - enter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
This mid century/ modern Seward park home features views of Lake Washington, 4 bedrooms 3 baths, Stainless steal appliances, oak hardwoods throughout, rec room with bonus kitchen.. Walking distance to fitness centers, restaurants, groceries, and parks.
1 Year term lease
1st, last months & security deposit due at lease signing.
Security performance deposit $2900
Application fee per adult $45
Renter insurance required
Washer & dyer not warranted.
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5423815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 Seward Park Ave S have any available units?
7224 Seward Park Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7224 Seward Park Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7224 Seward Park Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 Seward Park Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 Seward Park Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7224 Seward Park Ave S offer parking?
No, 7224 Seward Park Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 7224 Seward Park Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7224 Seward Park Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 Seward Park Ave S have a pool?
No, 7224 Seward Park Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7224 Seward Park Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7224 Seward Park Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 Seward Park Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7224 Seward Park Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7224 Seward Park Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7224 Seward Park Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

