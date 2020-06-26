All apartments in Seattle
721 N 95th Street
721 N 95th Street

721 North 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

721 North 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7613520069 ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/7613520069 Pending Application! A must see! This charming townhouse sparkles with refurbished hardwoods. This super clean corner unit is tucked away in back of the private drive and has a generous layout. Master bedroom has bay window, two closets, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Don?t forget Skylight in the upper bathroom, gas heat and stove, wired for alarm, and a wonderful oasis out back. Beautiful cobble stoned court yard. Easy access to 1-5, Northgate, downtown, metro bus system, restaurants, and more. Bus #358 & #5 will get you downtown in no time. At Lease signing: 1st, Last deposit at lease signing (LMR can be paid in 3 equal installments starting your 2nd month) ? Application Fee: $45 per adult ? Deposit: $2350 ? Utilities: Tenant pays 721A - 95th Street, Seattle, WA. Contact: Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or Liv@rpapm.com Prefer a credit score of 700 or higher, combined income of 3 times the monthly rent, review court records and 2 years rental history. Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved) DUE AT LEASE SIGNING - Balance of Deposit First Full Month\'s Rent (prorated rent due 2nd month) Prepaid Last Month\'s rent Key Word: Greenwood, Greenlake, Ballard, Phinney Ridge, North Seattle Appliances: TrashCompactor FloorCoverings: Laminate HeatingFuels: Electric, Gas HeatingSystems: Other Num parking spaces: 1 RoofTypes: ShakeShingle ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 N 95th Street have any available units?
721 N 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 N 95th Street have?
Some of 721 N 95th Street's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 N 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 N 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 N 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 721 N 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 721 N 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 N 95th Street offers parking.
Does 721 N 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 N 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 N 95th Street have a pool?
No, 721 N 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 N 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 721 N 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 N 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 N 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
