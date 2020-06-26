721 N 95th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7613520069 ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/7613520069 Pending Application! A must see! This charming townhouse sparkles with refurbished hardwoods. This super clean corner unit is tucked away in back of the private drive and has a generous layout. Master bedroom has bay window, two closets, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Don?t forget Skylight in the upper bathroom, gas heat and stove, wired for alarm, and a wonderful oasis out back. Beautiful cobble stoned court yard. Easy access to 1-5, Northgate, downtown, metro bus system, restaurants, and more. Bus #358 & #5 will get you downtown in no time. At Lease signing: 1st, Last deposit at lease signing (LMR can be paid in 3 equal installments starting your 2nd month) ? Application Fee: $45 per adult ? Deposit: $2350 ? Utilities: Tenant pays 721A - 95th Street, Seattle, WA. Contact: Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or Liv@rpapm.com Prefer a credit score of 700 or higher, combined income of 3 times the monthly rent, review court records and 2 years rental history. Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved) DUE AT LEASE SIGNING - Balance of Deposit First Full Month\'s Rent (prorated rent due 2nd month) Prepaid Last Month\'s rent Key Word: Greenwood, Greenlake, Ballard, Phinney Ridge, North Seattle Appliances: TrashCompactor FloorCoverings: Laminate HeatingFuels: Electric, Gas HeatingSystems: Other Num parking spaces: 1 RoofTypes: ShakeShingle ViewTypes: Territorial