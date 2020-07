Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill

Cozy 1907 farmhouse with remodeled kitchen and bathroom; front and back porches; wood fireplace (indoor), moveable tiled firepit (outdoor), and gas BBQ. Fenced front and back yards. Downstairs (bedroom w/sliding glass to backyard, 3/4 bath, rec-room, laundry room, piano(!) and unfinished storage) low-ceilinged, but otherwise perfect for potential mother-in-law (no committed range/oven), or young person's area.

Unfurnished or empty or anywhere in-between.

(Very) newly weatherized.