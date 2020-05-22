718 NE 60th Street

Amenities
Delightful 1,390 sqft 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Greenlake. Impeccable remodel showcases thoughtful design and attention to detail. Mahagony stained hardwoods, timeless white Shaker cabinets flanked in quartz counters, top-end stainless appliances, and smart storage. Beautifully envisioned bathroom features rain shower/tub, period details, and lots of storage. Open concept living with formal dining and wood-burning fireplace. Unfinished basement offers extra storage space. Full-size washer and dryer. Elevated and fenced corner lot with detached garage. Fantastic location is walkable to parks, restaurants, and shopping. Easy commute to I-5 and several bus lines. Pets on a case-by-case basis.
Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.