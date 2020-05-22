All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 718 NE 60th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
718 NE 60th Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:23 PM

718 NE 60th Street

718 Northeast 60th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 Northeast 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Delightful 1,390 sqft 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Greenlake. Impeccable remodel showcases thoughtful design and attention to detail. Mahagony stained hardwoods, timeless white Shaker cabinets flanked in quartz counters, top-end stainless appliances, and smart storage. Beautifully envisioned bathroom features rain shower/tub, period details, and lots of storage. Open concept living with formal dining and wood-burning fireplace. Unfinished basement offers extra storage space. Full-size washer and dryer. Elevated and fenced corner lot with detached garage. Fantastic location is walkable to parks, restaurants, and shopping. Easy commute to I-5 and several bus lines. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 NE 60th Street have any available units?
718 NE 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 NE 60th Street have?
Some of 718 NE 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 NE 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 NE 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 NE 60th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 NE 60th Street is pet friendly.
Does 718 NE 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 718 NE 60th Street offers parking.
Does 718 NE 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 NE 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 NE 60th Street have a pool?
No, 718 NE 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 718 NE 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 718 NE 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 NE 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 NE 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University