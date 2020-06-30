All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 714 Bellevue ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
714 Bellevue ave E
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:19 AM

714 Bellevue ave E

714 Bellevue Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

714 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 11/1 Now! Just blocks from the vibrance of Broadway Ave sits one of Capitol Hill's most sought-after concrete/steel buildings. Floor to ceiling windows flood this 2 bed/1.5 bath corner residence with natural light. Live just atop the tree canopies and enjoy views of the Space Needle and snow-capped Olympic Mountain Range when the leaves drop. The gourmet kitchen features marble slab counters, SS appliances & tile floor. Full bath is completely remodeled w/ subway tile walls & penny tile floor. Entertaining is easy with the open-concept floor plan. Sit out on your private balcony. Amenities include 2 outdoor terraces, A/C, storage unit & secure parking. Wood burning fireplace. In-unit Washer/Dryer. No smoking and no Pets. ____________________________________________________ Terms: Lease term: 12-24 month's Water/ sewer/ garbage utilities included in monthly rent. All other utilities of tenants responsibility First full month's rent + Security deposit (1 month's rent) and HOA fee due prior to move-in Applications online at SeattleRentalGroup.com/application Walk Score = 91! South Lake Union â€" 10 minutes Downtown Seattle â€" 20 minutes Broadway Shops â€" 7 minutes Capitol Hill Lightrail â€" 11 minutes Pike/Pine Retail Corridor â€" 10 minutes

Terms: 12-24 month lease term/parking and storage included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Bellevue ave E have any available units?
714 Bellevue ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Bellevue ave E have?
Some of 714 Bellevue ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Bellevue ave E currently offering any rent specials?
714 Bellevue ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Bellevue ave E pet-friendly?
No, 714 Bellevue ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 714 Bellevue ave E offer parking?
Yes, 714 Bellevue ave E offers parking.
Does 714 Bellevue ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Bellevue ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Bellevue ave E have a pool?
No, 714 Bellevue ave E does not have a pool.
Does 714 Bellevue ave E have accessible units?
No, 714 Bellevue ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Bellevue ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Bellevue ave E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University