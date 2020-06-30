714 Bellevue ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 11/1 Now! Just blocks from the vibrance of Broadway Ave sits one of Capitol Hill's most sought-after concrete/steel buildings. Floor to ceiling windows flood this 2 bed/1.5 bath corner residence with natural light. Live just atop the tree canopies and enjoy views of the Space Needle and snow-capped Olympic Mountain Range when the leaves drop. The gourmet kitchen features marble slab counters, SS appliances & tile floor. Full bath is completely remodeled w/ subway tile walls & penny tile floor. Entertaining is easy with the open-concept floor plan. Sit out on your private balcony. Amenities include 2 outdoor terraces, A/C, storage unit & secure parking. Wood burning fireplace. In-unit Washer/Dryer. No smoking and no Pets. ____________________________________________________ Terms: Lease term: 12-24 month's Water/ sewer/ garbage utilities included in monthly rent. All other utilities of tenants responsibility First full month's rent + Security deposit (1 month's rent) and HOA fee due prior to move-in Applications online at SeattleRentalGroup.com/application Walk Score = 91! South Lake Union â€" 10 minutes Downtown Seattle â€" 20 minutes Broadway Shops â€" 7 minutes Capitol Hill Lightrail â€" 11 minutes Pike/Pine Retail Corridor â€" 10 minutes



Terms: 12-24 month lease term/parking and storage included in rent.