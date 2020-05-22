All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 29 2019

712 23rd Ave E

712 23rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

712 23rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
712 23rd Ave E Available 03/29/19 STUNNING, Bright Completely Remodeled Capital Hill Home - This home will not last in the coveted Capital Hill area. The completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus media/bonus room is BEAUTIFUL! Open the front gate to reveal a beautiful private landscaped front yard. This Seattle bungalow is completely remodeled with new carpet, new paint, new kitchen appliances including a gas range plus pantry area. Plenty of room downstairs for a media room and play area. The carport is rare in this seattle area. It features a large fully fenced area that holds four cars, partly covered carport with a garage door keeping it secure. Pets on a case by case basis. Additional $50.00 monthly pet rent would apply. Bus Stop within steps from the front door. Close to 520, University of Washington, shopping and everything Seattle has to offer. McGilvra Elementary, Garfield High School. $10.00 monthly utility administration fee. To schedule a showing, respond here, call or text 425-890-8880.

Under Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting and applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

(RLNE4771237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 23rd Ave E have any available units?
712 23rd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 23rd Ave E have?
Some of 712 23rd Ave E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 23rd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
712 23rd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 23rd Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 23rd Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 712 23rd Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 712 23rd Ave E offers parking.
Does 712 23rd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 23rd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 23rd Ave E have a pool?
No, 712 23rd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 712 23rd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 712 23rd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 712 23rd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 23rd Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
