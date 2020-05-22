Amenities

712 23rd Ave E Available 03/29/19 STUNNING, Bright Completely Remodeled Capital Hill Home - This home will not last in the coveted Capital Hill area. The completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus media/bonus room is BEAUTIFUL! Open the front gate to reveal a beautiful private landscaped front yard. This Seattle bungalow is completely remodeled with new carpet, new paint, new kitchen appliances including a gas range plus pantry area. Plenty of room downstairs for a media room and play area. The carport is rare in this seattle area. It features a large fully fenced area that holds four cars, partly covered carport with a garage door keeping it secure. Pets on a case by case basis. Additional $50.00 monthly pet rent would apply. Bus Stop within steps from the front door. Close to 520, University of Washington, shopping and everything Seattle has to offer. McGilvra Elementary, Garfield High School. $10.00 monthly utility administration fee. To schedule a showing, respond here, call or text 425-890-8880.



