All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 711 18th Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
711 18th Ave South
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

711 18th Ave South

711 18th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Atlantic
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

711 18th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Modern Townhome with a View Rooftop Deck! - To schedule a showing please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com

Exquisite Style: This modern townhouse offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Amenities include hardwood floors, A/C, and a gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances.

Abundant Space: This 1,630 sq. ft townhouse is warm and energy efficient complete with a radiant heating system and air conditioning. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a roof top deck overlooking downtown Seattle! Two bedrooms are located on the second floor and feature large closets. The master is on the top floor and features a large walk in closet, and master suite bathroom with his and her sinks.

Superb Walkability: This perfectly placed townhome provides easy access to Central District's vibrant neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill. Walk-score 90/100 (Walker's Paradise)

Property Amenities:
1 off-street uncovered parking spot
Pet Friendly Building - with positive pet reference and $500/pet deposit

Unit Amenities:
Roof top deck
A/C in living room and master bedroom
Cable Ready
Stainless Steel Appliances
Garbage disposal
W/D
Walk-In Closets

AVAILABLE May 15th. Move-in costs include:
-First Month: $3,500.00
-Security Deposit $3,500.00 (less application fees)
-Tenant responsible for utilities

Apply online at www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com. $43 application fee per adult.

(RLNE4133238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 18th Ave South have any available units?
711 18th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 18th Ave South have?
Some of 711 18th Ave South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 18th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
711 18th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 18th Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 18th Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 711 18th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 711 18th Ave South offers parking.
Does 711 18th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 18th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 18th Ave South have a pool?
No, 711 18th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 711 18th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 711 18th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 711 18th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 18th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University