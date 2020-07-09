711 18th Ave South

Amenities

Modern Townhome with a View Rooftop Deck! - To schedule a showing please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com



Exquisite Style: This modern townhouse offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Amenities include hardwood floors, A/C, and a gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances.



Abundant Space: This 1,630 sq. ft townhouse is warm and energy efficient complete with a radiant heating system and air conditioning. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a roof top deck overlooking downtown Seattle! Two bedrooms are located on the second floor and feature large closets. The master is on the top floor and features a large walk in closet, and master suite bathroom with his and her sinks.



Superb Walkability: This perfectly placed townhome provides easy access to Central District's vibrant neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill. Walk-score 90/100 (Walker's Paradise)



Property Amenities:

1 off-street uncovered parking spot

Pet Friendly Building - with positive pet reference and $500/pet deposit



Unit Amenities:

Roof top deck

A/C in living room and master bedroom

Cable Ready

Stainless Steel Appliances

Garbage disposal

W/D

Walk-In Closets



AVAILABLE May 15th. Move-in costs include:

-First Month: $3,500.00

-Security Deposit $3,500.00 (less application fees)

-Tenant responsible for utilities



Apply online at www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com. $43 application fee per adult.



