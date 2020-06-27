Amenities

Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/2696f3a087/708-n-94th-st-unit-b-seattle-wa-98103 Available August 1, this 2BR/2BA townhome features modern design, steel faced appliances, a one car garage, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Conveniently located just off HWY 99, downtown and South Lake Union are reachable within 20 minutes. Nightlife and restaurants are just a short distance away in Greenlake, Greenwood, Ballard, and Fremont. Greenlake Park, the crown jewel of Seattle's Park system is a short walk away. $2250 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs, no vicious breeds, renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score. Verifiable, current household income must exceed 3X rent for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may disqualify applicant. Bills in collections, bankruptcies, excessive monthly debt service may disqualify applicant.