Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
708 N 94th St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:21 PM

708 N 94th St

708 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

708 North 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/2696f3a087/708-n-94th-st-unit-b-seattle-wa-98103 Available August 1, this 2BR/2BA townhome features modern design, steel faced appliances, a one car garage, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Conveniently located just off HWY 99, downtown and South Lake Union are reachable within 20 minutes. Nightlife and restaurants are just a short distance away in Greenlake, Greenwood, Ballard, and Fremont. Greenlake Park, the crown jewel of Seattle's Park system is a short walk away. $2250 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs, no vicious breeds, renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score. Verifiable, current household income must exceed 3X rent for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may disqualify applicant. Bills in collections, bankruptcies, excessive monthly debt service may disqualify applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 N 94th St have any available units?
708 N 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 N 94th St have?
Some of 708 N 94th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 N 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
708 N 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 N 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 N 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 708 N 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 708 N 94th St offers parking.
Does 708 N 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 N 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 N 94th St have a pool?
Yes, 708 N 94th St has a pool.
Does 708 N 94th St have accessible units?
No, 708 N 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 708 N 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 N 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
