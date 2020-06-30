All apartments in Seattle
707 NW Market Street

707 Northwest Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 Northwest Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
707 NW Market Street Available 03/01/20 Ballard Townhouse - Ideally located in one of Seattles most desirable neighborhoods; welcome to the heart of Ballard! Awesome layout in this spacious and quiet tri-level townhome tucked discreetly back off the street. Ground floor entry presents a single-car attached garage with extra storage space, one bedroom, a full bathroom, and generous closet space. This lower level bedroom has a sliding glass door opening to a patio and the backyard. Up to the main level of the home is the handsome chefs kitchen with beautiful rich cherry cabinetry and black granite countertops, an island, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. The layout of the main floor is perfect for entertaining with its open floor plan inclusive of the dining room and living room drenched in natural light and anchored beautifully with a gas fireplace for instant ambiance! Completing the main floor is generous closet and pantry space and a powder room. Upstairs are another 2 bedrooms, both en suite with bathrooms attached, and ample closet space. The master bedroom has a sweet patio overlooking the backyard. Laundry is also conveniently on this upper level. The bedrooms and bathrooms are all nicely scaled and king-sized no cramped quarters here, making it attractive for roommates and families alike! This home is situated on the corner, offering a good sized, low-maintenance and fully fenced private back yard with pavers being installed. Sorry, no smoking thank you.

The home is optimally located for convenient commutes in any direction, with access to transit and high walkability to all those sought-after Ballard cafes, charming retail, markets, notable restaurants and pubs including a handful of wonderful options just steps away from your front door! Also close to neighborhood parks and great schools. Ballard is filled with lots of fun things to do and offers fantastic proximity to the city: downtown Seattle core, South Lake Union, and UW. Swedish Ballard a short walk or bike ride down the road.

To schedule a viewing of this gem, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

