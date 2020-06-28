All apartments in Seattle
7028 17th AVE NW
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

7028 17th AVE NW

7028 17th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7028 17th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7028 17th AVE NW Available 05/01/21 BEAUTIFUL, PRIVATE 3 BED BALLARD HOME FOR RENT AVAILABLE May - *$3050 per month rent, Tenant to pay own utilities; Available May 2020*
*3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1400 SF, 4000 SF LOT, Fully-fenced Yard, Garage*
*Pets considered on case-by-case basis*
*First month's rent ($3050) and security deposit ($3050) due upon move in*
-Apply at: http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Updated, well-maintained home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in heart of Ballard! Home has very nice updates but still has original hardwood floors and other period accents. Great floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. House has newer paint, a updated kitchen, and updated bathrooms. Kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, tile backsplash, tile floors, and granite countertops. Home has high ceilings and large windows throughout. Dining and Living rooms are connected creating one great room with hardwood floors and brick fireplace that provides a great focal point along with kitchen. There are 2 large bedrooms with wood floors and 1 updated bath on main level and 1 huge master bedroom and 1 fully renovated bath on the upper level. Attached Garage has automatic opener and has internal entrance with lots of storage with unfinished basement.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet Ballard neighborhood, while still being within walking distance to all Ballard has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped and maintained. Backyard is fully fenced and is perfect for kids and get-togethers with friends and family. Home has a high walk score of 79. Ballard public schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:
-Adams Elementary or Salmon Bay School
-Whitman Middle School
-Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park (with summer spray park), Salmon Bay Park, Carkeek Park
-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard (and the year-round Sunday Farmers Market), Hiram Chittenden Locks, Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf

This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a tour today.

(RLNE3506572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

