6915 15th Ave NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym coffee bar

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ravenna House - Available Now! Enjoy the wonderful neighborhood of Ravenna just minutes to Greenlake! The top floor features three bedrooms and one full bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The basement has a great utility room with space for workshop or exercise and a fourth bedroom. The living spaces on the main level include an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and a separate dining room. The big living room with a wood burning fireplace is a perfect palce to unwind. A one car garage and a driveway will offer you many options for convenient off-street parking. You will love being so close to all that Ravenna has to offer, including Whole Foods, fun restaurants, and bike lanes. Run to Green Lake, walk to great coffee shops and neighborhood restaurants and pubs, bike to work! Conveniently located near bus lines, I-5 access, Green Lake and Cowen Parks. One dog or cat okay with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you!



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



#forlease #avenueoneresidential #ravennarentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #roosevelt #cowenpark



(RLNE4821608)