Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

6915 15th Ave NE

6915 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6915 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ravenna House - Available Now! Enjoy the wonderful neighborhood of Ravenna just minutes to Greenlake! The top floor features three bedrooms and one full bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The basement has a great utility room with space for workshop or exercise and a fourth bedroom. The living spaces on the main level include an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and a separate dining room. The big living room with a wood burning fireplace is a perfect palce to unwind. A one car garage and a driveway will offer you many options for convenient off-street parking. You will love being so close to all that Ravenna has to offer, including Whole Foods, fun restaurants, and bike lanes. Run to Green Lake, walk to great coffee shops and neighborhood restaurants and pubs, bike to work! Conveniently located near bus lines, I-5 access, Green Lake and Cowen Parks. One dog or cat okay with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you!

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #ravennarentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #roosevelt #cowenpark

(RLNE4821608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 15th Ave NE have any available units?
6915 15th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 15th Ave NE have?
Some of 6915 15th Ave NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 15th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6915 15th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 15th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6915 15th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6915 15th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6915 15th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6915 15th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 15th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 15th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6915 15th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6915 15th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6915 15th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 15th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 15th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
