6740 11th Ave Nw
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:13 AM

6740 11th Ave Nw

6740 11th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6740 11th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a wonderful home in Ballard, well look no further! This house has two bedrooms, a jack and jill bathroom, a powder room, a large living room, spacious kitchen, front and back deck, and a fenced in back yard. Just blocks from Ballard high school, and within walking distance to one of Ballard's best pizza restaurants, brunch spots, and bakeries. The basement is unfinished, houses the washer and dryer, and has ample storage space. Updated windows and stucco wall helps to maintain good summer cooling. Pet friendly, with approval from the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 11th Ave Nw have any available units?
6740 11th Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6740 11th Ave Nw have?
Some of 6740 11th Ave Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 11th Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
6740 11th Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 11th Ave Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 6740 11th Ave Nw is pet friendly.
Does 6740 11th Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 6740 11th Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 6740 11th Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6740 11th Ave Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 11th Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 6740 11th Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 6740 11th Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 6740 11th Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 11th Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6740 11th Ave Nw has units with dishwashers.
