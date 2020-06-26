6740 11th Ave Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a wonderful home in Ballard, well look no further! This house has two bedrooms, a jack and jill bathroom, a powder room, a large living room, spacious kitchen, front and back deck, and a fenced in back yard. Just blocks from Ballard high school, and within walking distance to one of Ballard's best pizza restaurants, brunch spots, and bakeries. The basement is unfinished, houses the washer and dryer, and has ample storage space. Updated windows and stucco wall helps to maintain good summer cooling. Pet friendly, with approval from the landlord.