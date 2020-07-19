6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C

Amenities

Three Bedroom Townhouse in Georgetown - Three bedroom three bathroom townhouse in Georgetown, just updated with contemporary finishes, open concept living on the main floor, large kitchen w S/S appliances, slab granite counters, fresh hardwoods and custom cabinetry opens to a huge living room with space for dining. All updated systems, new water heater, A/C minisplits, cove heaters and 2 car garage.



Located in Georgetown, easy access to I-5, multiple routes to downtown Seattle and Sea-Tac. Or, stay in the neighborhood and enjoy what Georgetown has to offer.



Call or text Paul Hanken with North by NorthWest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.



Move In Costs are As Follows:

12 month lease

Monthly Rent: 2995

Refundable Security Deposit: 2995

Tenant responsible for utilities

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age

Applications are available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Tenant responsible for utilities.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit and pet rent may apply

Tenant responsible for having the unit professionally cleaned upon move out

no smoking allowed in unit.



