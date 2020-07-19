All apartments in Seattle
6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C

6710 Carleton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6710 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Georgetown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Georgetown - Three bedroom three bathroom townhouse in Georgetown, just updated with contemporary finishes, open concept living on the main floor, large kitchen w S/S appliances, slab granite counters, fresh hardwoods and custom cabinetry opens to a huge living room with space for dining. All updated systems, new water heater, A/C minisplits, cove heaters and 2 car garage.

Located in Georgetown, easy access to I-5, multiple routes to downtown Seattle and Sea-Tac. Or, stay in the neighborhood and enjoy what Georgetown has to offer.

Call or text Paul Hanken with North by NorthWest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.

Move In Costs are As Follows:
12 month lease
Monthly Rent: 2995
Refundable Security Deposit: 2995
Tenant responsible for utilities
Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.
47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age
Applications are available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Call or text Paul Hanken with North by NorthWest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
Tenant responsible for utilities.
12 month lease
Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit and pet rent may apply
Tenant responsible for having the unit professionally cleaned upon move out
no smoking allowed in unit.

(RLNE4794989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C have any available units?
6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C have?
Some of 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C offers parking.
Does 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C have a pool?
No, 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C have accessible units?
No, 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 Carleton Ave S Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
