Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

668 S Lane St #409

668 South Lane Street · No Longer Available
Location

668 South Lane Street, Seattle, WA 98104
International District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful Condo Apartement $200 off first months rent - I have a condo conveniently locate in an ideal area of Seattle. These 2 bedrooms,2 bathroom with one garage parking space available and buildings have several amenities, Exercise room, meeting room where you can host any get together, a nice courtyard with a canopy. This condo is equipped with all modern appliances. This condo is also handicap accessible. Located in Seattle international District, just minutes to Light rail, nice views around international district. Plenty of restaurants, shopping, T Mobile park and CenturyLink Field less than a mile away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5193353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 S Lane St #409 have any available units?
668 S Lane St #409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 S Lane St #409 have?
Some of 668 S Lane St #409's amenities include garage, gym, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 S Lane St #409 currently offering any rent specials?
668 S Lane St #409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 S Lane St #409 pet-friendly?
No, 668 S Lane St #409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 668 S Lane St #409 offer parking?
Yes, 668 S Lane St #409 offers parking.
Does 668 S Lane St #409 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 S Lane St #409 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 S Lane St #409 have a pool?
No, 668 S Lane St #409 does not have a pool.
Does 668 S Lane St #409 have accessible units?
Yes, 668 S Lane St #409 has accessible units.
Does 668 S Lane St #409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 S Lane St #409 does not have units with dishwashers.
