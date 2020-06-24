668 S Lane St #409

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym parking garage

Beautiful Condo Apartement $200 off first months rent - I have a condo conveniently locate in an ideal area of Seattle. These 2 bedrooms,2 bathroom with one garage parking space available and buildings have several amenities, Exercise room, meeting room where you can host any get together, a nice courtyard with a canopy. This condo is equipped with all modern appliances. This condo is also handicap accessible. Located in Seattle international District, just minutes to Light rail, nice views around international district. Plenty of restaurants, shopping, T Mobile park and CenturyLink Field less than a mile away.



No Pets Allowed



