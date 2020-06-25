6526 40th Avenue South West

Amenities

This west facing NW Contemporary is complete w/ an open floor plan, premium finishes & sophisticated design elements which include modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets and perched high off the street. Easy travel to Thriftway, Starbucks, restaurants & bars, several great parks, including Lincoln Park and Myrtle Edwards Reservoir Park. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. Monthly rent is $3950.00 + $7 processing fee. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Appointments contact Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-336-7681. *Dogs negotiable with deposit, photos and description. Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle