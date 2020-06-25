All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:19 PM

6526 40th Avenue South West

6526 40th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6526 40th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This west facing NW Contemporary is complete w/ an open floor plan, premium finishes & sophisticated design elements which include modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets and perched high off the street. Easy travel to Thriftway, Starbucks, restaurants & bars, several great parks, including Lincoln Park and Myrtle Edwards Reservoir Park. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. Monthly rent is $3950.00 + $7 processing fee. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Appointments contact Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-336-7681. *Dogs negotiable with deposit, photos and description. Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 40th Avenue South West have any available units?
6526 40th Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6526 40th Avenue South West have?
Some of 6526 40th Avenue South West's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 40th Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
6526 40th Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 40th Avenue South West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6526 40th Avenue South West is pet friendly.
Does 6526 40th Avenue South West offer parking?
No, 6526 40th Avenue South West does not offer parking.
Does 6526 40th Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6526 40th Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 40th Avenue South West have a pool?
Yes, 6526 40th Avenue South West has a pool.
Does 6526 40th Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 6526 40th Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 40th Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6526 40th Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.
