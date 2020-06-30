6525 34th Ave NE Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Magnificent, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms townhouse home property rental on a peaceful Ravenna neighborhood in Seattle.



The spacious and bright interior features included polished hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, large windows, and skylights. The kitchen with an island is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. An in-unit washer and dryer are available along with electric heating and air conditioning. The exterior has a shared yard and a balconycool spots to unwind or do outdoor activities. Close to public transportation stops/hubs, schools, and parks.



Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash and HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.



Additional Details:

It comes with a 1-car underground garage, a $150 parking fee (on top of the rent) and on-street parking.



This is a pet-friendly house so your beloved pets are welcome.



Smoking is prohibited though.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The propertys Walkscore is 80/100 and Bikescore is 77/100. Its located in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable area so most errands or making trips can be done easily either on foot or by bicycle.



Nearby Parks: Bryant Park, View Ridge Park, Ravenna-Eckstein Park, and Waldo J. Dhal Park.



