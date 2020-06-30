All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2020

6525 34th Ave NE Unit A

6525 34th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6525 34th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Magnificent, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms townhouse home property rental on a peaceful Ravenna neighborhood in Seattle.

The spacious and bright interior features included polished hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, large windows, and skylights. The kitchen with an island is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. An in-unit washer and dryer are available along with electric heating and air conditioning. The exterior has a shared yard and a balconycool spots to unwind or do outdoor activities. Close to public transportation stops/hubs, schools, and parks.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash and HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with a 1-car underground garage, a $150 parking fee (on top of the rent) and on-street parking.

This is a pet-friendly house so your beloved pets are welcome.

Smoking is prohibited though.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The propertys Walkscore is 80/100 and Bikescore is 77/100. Its located in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable area so most errands or making trips can be done easily either on foot or by bicycle.

Nearby Parks: Bryant Park, View Ridge Park, Ravenna-Eckstein Park, and Waldo J. Dhal Park.

(RLNE5613437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A have any available units?
6525 34th Ave NE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A have?
Some of 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
6525 34th Ave NE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A offers parking.
Does 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A have a pool?
No, 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6525 34th Ave NE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

