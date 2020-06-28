All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:59 PM

6510 29th Ave SW

6510 29th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6510 29th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6510-29th-ave-sw?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Beautiful 3 bed/3.25 bath end-unit town home in West Seattle. Main level has expansive great room, chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, large sit-down island, and spacious dining area for all your entertainment opportunities. Top floor has spacious master suite, large closet, full size laundry, 2nd bedroom, additional bath, and efficient office nook. Entry level includes an end-suite 3rd bedroom. 1-car garage and fenced yard. Close to shopping, schools, and freeway. A MUST SEE!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 29th Ave SW have any available units?
6510 29th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 29th Ave SW have?
Some of 6510 29th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 29th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
6510 29th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 29th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 6510 29th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6510 29th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 6510 29th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 6510 29th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6510 29th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 29th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 6510 29th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 6510 29th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 6510 29th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 29th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6510 29th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
