Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6510-29th-ave-sw?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Beautiful 3 bed/3.25 bath end-unit town home in West Seattle. Main level has expansive great room, chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, large sit-down island, and spacious dining area for all your entertainment opportunities. Top floor has spacious master suite, large closet, full size laundry, 2nd bedroom, additional bath, and efficient office nook. Entry level includes an end-suite 3rd bedroom. 1-car garage and fenced yard. Close to shopping, schools, and freeway. A MUST SEE!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.