6506 5th Avenue North East

AVAILABLE NOW this charming two-story unit in Ravenna fourplex located right off Ravenna Boulevard and 5th Ave! Great location for UW Students! This unit comes complete with 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, beautiful mirrored closets, and huge balcony! The open living room faces West letting lots of natural light in! Kitchen comes with lots of cabinet space and a dishwasher with a breakfast bar off the kitchen! Located in the beautiful Ravenna/Green Lake neighborhood you can easily access the lake. 1 off street parking included with this unit as well as a storage unit! Gas furnace heating. Shared Co-Op Laundry room in the building! This unit is also close to many great shops and restaurants, and is on a bus line and has easy access to I-5! Call now for a private showing! No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx. 1000 SF - Large Private Balcony - Dishwasher/Disposal - Refrigerator - Oven/Range - 1 Storage Unit - 1 Uncovered Parking Space - OnSite Laundry - No Smoking/No Pets - W/S/G Included - Tenants responsible for Electric & Gas Utilities - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates -- A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle,WA98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!