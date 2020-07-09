All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6506 5th Avenue North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6506 5th Avenue North East

6506 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6506 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW this charming two-story unit in Ravenna fourplex located right off Ravenna Boulevard and 5th Ave! Great location for UW Students! This unit comes complete with 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, beautiful mirrored closets, and huge balcony! The open living room faces West letting lots of natural light in! Kitchen comes with lots of cabinet space and a dishwasher with a breakfast bar off the kitchen! Located in the beautiful Ravenna/Green Lake neighborhood you can easily access the lake. 1 off street parking included with this unit as well as a storage unit! Gas furnace heating. Shared Co-Op Laundry room in the building! This unit is also close to many great shops and restaurants, and is on a bus line and has easy access to I-5! Call now for a private showing! No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx. 1000 SF - Large Private Balcony - Dishwasher/Disposal - Refrigerator - Oven/Range - 1 Storage Unit - 1 Uncovered Parking Space - OnSite Laundry - No Smoking/No Pets - W/S/G Included - Tenants responsible for Electric & Gas Utilities - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates -- A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle,WA98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 5th Avenue North East have any available units?
6506 5th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 5th Avenue North East have?
Some of 6506 5th Avenue North East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 5th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
6506 5th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 5th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 6506 5th Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6506 5th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 6506 5th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 6506 5th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 5th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 5th Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 6506 5th Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 6506 5th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 6506 5th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 5th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 5th Avenue North East has units with dishwashers.

