65 Etruria Street # B Available 03/13/20 LIKE NEW 3 BED, 3.5 BATH FREMONT HOME W CLOSE SCHOOLS & EASY COMMUTE AVAILABLE MARCH 11! - *$3195 per month rent; 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 1600 SF; 1 CAR GARAGE, FULLY FENCED YARD*

*AVAILABLE MARCH 13*

*First month's rent ($3195) and security deposit ($3195) due upon move in*

*NO PETS*

-Apply at https://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers large, spacious 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom living space. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in the Fremont/North Queen Anne neighborhood in a peaceful, quiet side street within walking distance of all schools, while also being close to Highway 99, I-5 and 520, providing an easy commute. 1 car garage with internal entrance and automatic opener. Fully fenced backyard with large deck. House is in like new condition with no problems right in the heart of Seattle. Many windows and vaulted ceilings provide great natural light. Kitchen has all the amenities needed including beautiful wood cabinets, granite countertops, and SS Appliances. Kitchen, dining room, and living room are connected creating large main living space and living room fireplace provides a wonderful focal point. Wood floors are in great condition as well as the carpeted areas of the home. Spacious bedrooms have large closets, vaulted ceilings, and lots of windows. Lots of storage and closets throughout the home.



Home is close to great walking paths and trails as well as amazing parks and entertainment options. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Home has a high walk score of 82 and bike score of 74. Seattle School district is always ranked near the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Coe Elementary

-McClure Middle School

-Ballard High School

-UW, SPU



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Green Lake, Chittenden Locks

-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park

-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Space Needle, Paseo Restaurant

-Broadmoor CC, Interbay Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Seattle Golf Club, Jefferson Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more. Email for showing today!



No Pets Allowed



