All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6411 22nd Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6411 22nd Ave NW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

6411 22nd Ave NW

6411 22nd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6411 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6411 22nd Ave NW Available 12/30/19 Stunning 2 bed / 1.5 bath Farmhouse in the heart of Ballard! - Stunning Farmhouse in the heart of Ballard! Walk score of 90!

Available January 1st, 2020!

Quaint, original charm with coved archways and extended ceilings on both floors. Open floor plan with inviting kitchen, including gas range and dishwasher. Main floor features separate dining room, living room, half bathroom, washer/dryer with mud room and access to private deck. Upstairs features two bedrooms and 1 bath including walk-in shower and claw foot tub. Beautiful, private wrap around fully fenced yard! Entire home is 1,042 square feet. . **Older photos, home is currently painted a neutral tone - not current paint colors in photos**

Move In Details:

-First Month's Rent: $2,895
-Security Deposit: $2,895
-Refundable Pet Fee: $715
-Application Fee: $43 per person

-Tenants pay all utilities
-12 month lease
-Pets on case by case basis

Please contact Becca -- becca "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com for showings by appointment only. Do not disturb current tenants.

(RLNE5348956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 22nd Ave NW have any available units?
6411 22nd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6411 22nd Ave NW have?
Some of 6411 22nd Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 22nd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6411 22nd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 22nd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6411 22nd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6411 22nd Ave NW offer parking?
No, 6411 22nd Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 6411 22nd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6411 22nd Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 22nd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6411 22nd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6411 22nd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6411 22nd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 22nd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 22nd Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University