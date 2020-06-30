Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6411 22nd Ave NW Available 12/30/19 Stunning 2 bed / 1.5 bath Farmhouse in the heart of Ballard! - Stunning Farmhouse in the heart of Ballard! Walk score of 90!



Available January 1st, 2020!



Quaint, original charm with coved archways and extended ceilings on both floors. Open floor plan with inviting kitchen, including gas range and dishwasher. Main floor features separate dining room, living room, half bathroom, washer/dryer with mud room and access to private deck. Upstairs features two bedrooms and 1 bath including walk-in shower and claw foot tub. Beautiful, private wrap around fully fenced yard! Entire home is 1,042 square feet. . **Older photos, home is currently painted a neutral tone - not current paint colors in photos**



Move In Details:



-First Month's Rent: $2,895

-Security Deposit: $2,895

-Refundable Pet Fee: $715

-Application Fee: $43 per person



-Tenants pay all utilities

-12 month lease

-Pets on case by case basis



Please contact Becca -- becca "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com for showings by appointment only. Do not disturb current tenants.



(RLNE5348956)