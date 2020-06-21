6266 19th Ave. NE

Amenities

This two-story, single family house features a recently renovated bathroom and kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and new dishwasher, full basement, washer/dryer, central heating, original breakfast nook and hardwood floors throughout, working fireplace, small deck off living room, and private backyard with ample tool shed. The location is on an off-street in a safe, quiet, and family-friendly neighborhood within walking distance to Cowen and Ravenna Parks, Whole Foods, and the University of Washington. Just a 10 minute drive to downtown Seattle and easily accessible to I-5. No smokers. One year renewable lease preferred. Available on July 1, 2020. For more information, please call 206-271-5727 or 206-679-7532.