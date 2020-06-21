All apartments in Seattle
6266 19th Ave. NE

6266 19th Avenue Northeast · (206) 271-5727
Location

6266 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This two-story, single family house features a recently renovated bathroom and kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and new dishwasher, full basement, washer/dryer, central heating, original breakfast nook and hardwood floors throughout, working fireplace, small deck off living room, and private backyard with ample tool shed. The location is on an off-street in a safe, quiet, and family-friendly neighborhood within walking distance to Cowen and Ravenna Parks, Whole Foods, and the University of Washington. Just a 10 minute drive to downtown Seattle and easily accessible to I-5. No smokers. One year renewable lease preferred. Available on July 1, 2020. For more information, please call 206-271-5727 or 206-679-7532.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6266 19th Ave. NE have any available units?
6266 19th Ave. NE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6266 19th Ave. NE have?
Some of 6266 19th Ave. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6266 19th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
6266 19th Ave. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6266 19th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
No, 6266 19th Ave. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6266 19th Ave. NE offer parking?
No, 6266 19th Ave. NE does not offer parking.
Does 6266 19th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6266 19th Ave. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6266 19th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 6266 19th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 6266 19th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 6266 19th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6266 19th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6266 19th Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.
