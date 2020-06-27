Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6257 53rd AVE NE Available 08/01/19 BEAUTIFUL 2 BED, 1 BATH SEATTLE HOME FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE - **$2450/month rent, Utilities not included; Available August 2019**

**2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1000 SF, 6000 SF LOT, Fenced yard, Garage**

**9 or 21 month lease length preferred; Pets considered on a case by case basis**

** First month rent ($2450) and security deposit ($2450) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This home offers well-maintained living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in desirable Seattle residential neighborhood. Home is in good overall condition with beautiful wood floors, period design features, stylish finishes, and updates. Home has large fully fenced yard as well as detached garage. Kitchen has updates including SS appliances, granite countertops and new cabinets. Main living space has great wood burning fireplace to go with beautiful wood floors. Both bedrooms are spacious with large windows and closets and have beautiful wood floors as well. Bathroom has nice tiled floors and shower surround. Home has nice period touches such as molding, doors, and built-in cabinetry.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fenced. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Quick access to Seattle and Eastside. Area schools are close to the home & Highly Ranked:

-Sand Point Elementary

-Eckstein Middle School

-Roosevelt High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-University of Washington, University Village, Childrens Hospital, Northgate Mall, Woodland Park Zoo.

-Green Lake, Lake Washington, Lake Union, and Shilshole bay all very close.

-Magnuson Park, Mathews Beach Park, Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Burke-Gilman Bicycle Trail.

-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, Facebook & many other businesses nearby.



This home has everything you could want and more! Call or email today for a tour!



