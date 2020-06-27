All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

6257 53rd AVE NE

6257 53rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6257 53rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Windermere

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6257 53rd AVE NE Available 08/01/19 BEAUTIFUL 2 BED, 1 BATH SEATTLE HOME FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE - **$2450/month rent, Utilities not included; Available August 2019**
**2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1000 SF, 6000 SF LOT, Fenced yard, Garage**
**9 or 21 month lease length preferred; Pets considered on a case by case basis**
** First month rent ($2450) and security deposit ($2450) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This home offers well-maintained living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in desirable Seattle residential neighborhood. Home is in good overall condition with beautiful wood floors, period design features, stylish finishes, and updates. Home has large fully fenced yard as well as detached garage. Kitchen has updates including SS appliances, granite countertops and new cabinets. Main living space has great wood burning fireplace to go with beautiful wood floors. Both bedrooms are spacious with large windows and closets and have beautiful wood floors as well. Bathroom has nice tiled floors and shower surround. Home has nice period touches such as molding, doors, and built-in cabinetry.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood, while still being close to many restaurants, shopping choices, and entertainment. Lot is nicely landscaped with lush plants and bushes as well as being fenced. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Quick access to Seattle and Eastside. Area schools are close to the home & Highly Ranked:
-Sand Point Elementary
-Eckstein Middle School
-Roosevelt High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-University of Washington, University Village, Childrens Hospital, Northgate Mall, Woodland Park Zoo.
-Green Lake, Lake Washington, Lake Union, and Shilshole bay all very close.
-Magnuson Park, Mathews Beach Park, Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Burke-Gilman Bicycle Trail.
-Amazon, Microsoft, UW, Facebook & many other businesses nearby.

This home has everything you could want and more! Call or email today for a tour!

(RLNE3762096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6257 53rd AVE NE have any available units?
6257 53rd AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6257 53rd AVE NE have?
Some of 6257 53rd AVE NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6257 53rd AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
6257 53rd AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6257 53rd AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6257 53rd AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 6257 53rd AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 6257 53rd AVE NE offers parking.
Does 6257 53rd AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6257 53rd AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6257 53rd AVE NE have a pool?
No, 6257 53rd AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 6257 53rd AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 6257 53rd AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6257 53rd AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6257 53rd AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
