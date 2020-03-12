6243 Sycamore Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Ballard Duplex - Upper Unit - Spring Special: $200 off first months rent! Welcome home to this charming Ballard duplex! The main house has hardwoods throughout, craftsman details, soaring ceilings, and mountain views. This home features two bedrooms with cedar lined closets, a beautifully tiled bath, a gorgeous living area, dining room with adjacent outdoor deck, and kitchen with lots of storage. Shared use of utility room with washer and dryer.



Enjoy the best that the Ballard and Phinney neighborhoods have to offer with superb cafes, dining, and shopping as well as the Ballard and Fremont Farmers' Markets, festivals, and parks.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~Would consider shorter term lease.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities and oil tank automatic refill schedule.

~Yard care included.

~Cat(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.



No Dogs Allowed



