Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6243 Sycamore Ave NW

6243 Sycamore Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6243 Sycamore Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Ballard Duplex - Upper Unit - Spring Special: $200 off first months rent! Welcome home to this charming Ballard duplex! The main house has hardwoods throughout, craftsman details, soaring ceilings, and mountain views. This home features two bedrooms with cedar lined closets, a beautifully tiled bath, a gorgeous living area, dining room with adjacent outdoor deck, and kitchen with lots of storage. Shared use of utility room with washer and dryer.

Enjoy the best that the Ballard and Phinney neighborhoods have to offer with superb cafes, dining, and shopping as well as the Ballard and Fremont Farmers' Markets, festivals, and parks.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~Would consider shorter term lease.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities and oil tank automatic refill schedule.
~Yard care included.
~Cat(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4658491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6243 Sycamore Ave NW have any available units?
6243 Sycamore Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6243 Sycamore Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6243 Sycamore Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6243 Sycamore Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6243 Sycamore Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6243 Sycamore Ave NW offer parking?
No, 6243 Sycamore Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 6243 Sycamore Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6243 Sycamore Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6243 Sycamore Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6243 Sycamore Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6243 Sycamore Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6243 Sycamore Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6243 Sycamore Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6243 Sycamore Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6243 Sycamore Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6243 Sycamore Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
