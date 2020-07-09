All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

621 5th Ave N. #404

621 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

621 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
621 5th Ave N. #404 Available 05/18/20 Queen Anne Condo with AMAZING VIEW OF SPACE NEEDLE! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/YM1BwC3xppg
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/673fd53024

The location speaks for itselfon the corner of 5th and Roy, two blocks from Seattle Center and walking distance from EVERYTHING FUN in Seattle! Walkscore calls this a Walkers Paradise, with Excellent Transit, and Very Bikeable. This is urban living at its most convenient with THE BEST VIEW of Seattles iconic Space Needle right from the living room window. Facebook, Amazon, Gates Foundation, and more are right in the neighborhood! If youre a transplant, just know that Queen Anne is the kind of neighborhood that will instantly make you fall in love with Seattle.

And as for the living space itself, this remodeled condo is incredibly tasteful, simple, sunny and bright. Yes, even on the rainy days! Exquisite finishing touches with just enough of everything to make small living luxurious. New appliances, gorgeous wood floors and huge windows that frame the Space Needle and the colorful Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP) from both the living room and bedroom make this place cool beyond cool.

SPECTACULAR VIEW of the Space Needle and colorful Museum of Pop from living room and bedroom
Walkers Paradise, Excellent Transit and Very Bikeable according to Walkscore.com
Tasteful finishes throughout including chic sliding glass doors within
Bright, cheerful, lots of windows!
Convenient to EVERYTHING FUN in Seattle!!! Two blocks from SEATTLE CENTER!!
Rooftop deck with BBQ and more spectacular views
Modern, but in a classic Queen Anne area with some of the best food in the city on the same street!

-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: Gretchen Bear (206) 577-0597
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/YM1BwC3xppg
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/673fd53024

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4043115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 5th Ave N. #404 have any available units?
621 5th Ave N. #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 5th Ave N. #404 have?
Some of 621 5th Ave N. #404's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 5th Ave N. #404 currently offering any rent specials?
621 5th Ave N. #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 5th Ave N. #404 pet-friendly?
No, 621 5th Ave N. #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 621 5th Ave N. #404 offer parking?
No, 621 5th Ave N. #404 does not offer parking.
Does 621 5th Ave N. #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 5th Ave N. #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 5th Ave N. #404 have a pool?
No, 621 5th Ave N. #404 does not have a pool.
Does 621 5th Ave N. #404 have accessible units?
No, 621 5th Ave N. #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 621 5th Ave N. #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 5th Ave N. #404 does not have units with dishwashers.

