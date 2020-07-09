Amenities

621 5th Ave N. #404 Available 05/18/20 Queen Anne Condo with AMAZING VIEW OF SPACE NEEDLE! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/YM1BwC3xppg

The location speaks for itselfon the corner of 5th and Roy, two blocks from Seattle Center and walking distance from EVERYTHING FUN in Seattle! Walkscore calls this a Walkers Paradise, with Excellent Transit, and Very Bikeable. This is urban living at its most convenient with THE BEST VIEW of Seattles iconic Space Needle right from the living room window. Facebook, Amazon, Gates Foundation, and more are right in the neighborhood! If youre a transplant, just know that Queen Anne is the kind of neighborhood that will instantly make you fall in love with Seattle.



And as for the living space itself, this remodeled condo is incredibly tasteful, simple, sunny and bright. Yes, even on the rainy days! Exquisite finishing touches with just enough of everything to make small living luxurious. New appliances, gorgeous wood floors and huge windows that frame the Space Needle and the colorful Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP) from both the living room and bedroom make this place cool beyond cool.



SPECTACULAR VIEW of the Space Needle and colorful Museum of Pop from living room and bedroom

Walkers Paradise, Excellent Transit and Very Bikeable according to Walkscore.com

Tasteful finishes throughout including chic sliding glass doors within

Bright, cheerful, lots of windows!

Convenient to EVERYTHING FUN in Seattle!!! Two blocks from SEATTLE CENTER!!

Rooftop deck with BBQ and more spectacular views

Modern, but in a classic Queen Anne area with some of the best food in the city on the same street!



-$45 application fee per adult

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-For questions please call or text: Gretchen Bear (206) 577-0597

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



No Pets Allowed



