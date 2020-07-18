613 4th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



AVAILABLE NOW! Awesome Lower Queen Anne 2bd/2ba condo!



Really great, spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for lease in lower Queen Anne! Large living area with wood burning fireplace, separate dining area, nice kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Lovely big patio off of living room, great for bbqing and entertaining. Huge master suite with walk in closet and nice bathroom. 2nd bedroom on the opposite side of condo. Great separation between the two bedrooms. Laundry in unit with full size washer and dryer. Storage closet off patio. One parking space included in rent!



Link to video: https://youtu.be/2WEjTM7iBK4



Terms: 1st, last and one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Credit Score 700+. Income ratio of 3x's the monthly rent. Co-signers not accepted. Renter's Insurance is required. No pets allowed. Non smoking property.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.