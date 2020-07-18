All apartments in Seattle
613 4th Ave W

613 4th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

613 4th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

AVAILABLE NOW! Awesome Lower Queen Anne 2bd/2ba condo!

Really great, spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for lease in lower Queen Anne! Large living area with wood burning fireplace, separate dining area, nice kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Lovely big patio off of living room, great for bbqing and entertaining. Huge master suite with walk in closet and nice bathroom. 2nd bedroom on the opposite side of condo. Great separation between the two bedrooms. Laundry in unit with full size washer and dryer. Storage closet off patio. One parking space included in rent!

Link to video: https://youtu.be/2WEjTM7iBK4

Terms: 1st, last and one month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Credit Score 700+. Income ratio of 3x's the monthly rent. Co-signers not accepted. Renter's Insurance is required. No pets allowed. Non smoking property.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 4th Ave W have any available units?
613 4th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 4th Ave W have?
Some of 613 4th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 4th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
613 4th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 4th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 613 4th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 613 4th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 613 4th Ave W offers parking.
Does 613 4th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 4th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 4th Ave W have a pool?
No, 613 4th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 613 4th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 613 4th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 613 4th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 4th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
