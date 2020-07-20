6123 47th Ave S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rainier Valley - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rainier Beach. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Upstairs leads you to a spacious family room and dining room with balcony and gas fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. One bedroom upstairs and another full bath. Attached 1-car garage in back. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and bus lines.



Sorry no smoking or pets. 1st and deposit to move in.



Landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, criminal history, except for registry information as described in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) subsections 14.09.025.A.3, -A.4, or -A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in SMC section 14.09.115."



Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



