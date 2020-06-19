All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

6121 36th Ave NW

6121 36th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6121 36th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6121 36th Ave NW Available 09/01/19 Old World Charm on Sunset Hill - Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1650 sq. ft. single family house with tons of old world charm! Wood burning fireplace in living room, fir hardwood floors in living room and dining room, high ceilings, lots of light. Master upstairs, one bedroom and den on main floor. Partial view of the Sound and Olympics. Fenced back yard with patio. One car garage with two additional uncovered spaces. Gas heat. Tenant pays all utilities. No smokers please, one pet negotiable.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE2253228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 36th Ave NW have any available units?
6121 36th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6121 36th Ave NW have?
Some of 6121 36th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 36th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6121 36th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 36th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6121 36th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6121 36th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6121 36th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6121 36th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 36th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 36th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6121 36th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6121 36th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6121 36th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 36th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 36th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
