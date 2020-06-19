Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6121 36th Ave NW Available 09/01/19 Old World Charm on Sunset Hill - Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1650 sq. ft. single family house with tons of old world charm! Wood burning fireplace in living room, fir hardwood floors in living room and dining room, high ceilings, lots of light. Master upstairs, one bedroom and den on main floor. Partial view of the Sound and Olympics. Fenced back yard with patio. One car garage with two additional uncovered spaces. Gas heat. Tenant pays all utilities. No smokers please, one pet negotiable.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



