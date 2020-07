Amenities

This building is 2 1/2 blocks west of Broadway, on Thomas between Belmont and Boylston on the north side of the street. This is a nice, second floor apartment with hardwood floors that faces west onto Belmont Ave. The bedrooms are both about the same size. Free heat, water and parking space only $50.00. $1900 rent, $1000 deposit. 610 E Thomas St. #8. No smoking, no dogs. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.



Terms: One year lease.