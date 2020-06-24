All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

6034 38th Ave NE

6034 38th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6034 38th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Bryant

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
6034 38th Ave NE Available 05/07/19 Bryant Home - Available May 7th! This beautiful, classic 4 bedroom & 3 bath home located in the coveted Bryant neighborhood has lots of natural bright light with a wonderful, open floor plan. Two bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs; large open deck off the kitchen that looks out over a well manicured and private, fully fenced backyard. This home has been freshly painted, has generous living and dining rooms, with gleaming hardwood floors on the main floor with a wood burning fireplace and brand new carpet downstairs. Expansive lower level master suite with large built-in closets, attached bathroom, a private patio, new carpet and French doors leading to a spacious backyard. Basement also has a large laundry room and wall-to-wall built-in office. Outside find a charming garden shed and ample off-street parking from the alley. Walk to local neighborhood coffee shops, PCC, Met Market and NE Seattle Library. Excellent access to all major bus routes, the Microsoft Connector, Amazon campus, downtown Seattle and the Burke Gilman Trail. Just minutes from University of Washington and Childrens Hospital; convenient to University Village shopping center and great public and private schools! Sorry, no smokers and no pets - FIRM.

For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential #SeattleRentals #BryantRentals #Amazon/SLU #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital #MicrosoftConnector

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3197503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 38th Ave NE have any available units?
6034 38th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6034 38th Ave NE have?
Some of 6034 38th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 38th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6034 38th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 38th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6034 38th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6034 38th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6034 38th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6034 38th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 38th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 38th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6034 38th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6034 38th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6034 38th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 38th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6034 38th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
