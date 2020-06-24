Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors coffee bar fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

6034 38th Ave NE Available 05/07/19 Bryant Home - Available May 7th! This beautiful, classic 4 bedroom & 3 bath home located in the coveted Bryant neighborhood has lots of natural bright light with a wonderful, open floor plan. Two bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs; large open deck off the kitchen that looks out over a well manicured and private, fully fenced backyard. This home has been freshly painted, has generous living and dining rooms, with gleaming hardwood floors on the main floor with a wood burning fireplace and brand new carpet downstairs. Expansive lower level master suite with large built-in closets, attached bathroom, a private patio, new carpet and French doors leading to a spacious backyard. Basement also has a large laundry room and wall-to-wall built-in office. Outside find a charming garden shed and ample off-street parking from the alley. Walk to local neighborhood coffee shops, PCC, Met Market and NE Seattle Library. Excellent access to all major bus routes, the Microsoft Connector, Amazon campus, downtown Seattle and the Burke Gilman Trail. Just minutes from University of Washington and Childrens Hospital; convenient to University Village shopping center and great public and private schools! Sorry, no smokers and no pets - FIRM.



For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



#AvenueOneResidential #SeattleRentals #BryantRentals #Amazon/SLU #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital #MicrosoftConnector



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3197503)