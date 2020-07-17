6030 35 Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Property built by me & lived in 1989. Formerly a cottage demolished 1988. Solid, Xlarge garage built earlier, date on MLS, but house newly built '89. Hse has 2 full stories, decks w/ views, extra spacious kitchen wh/ amazes every visitor, and a room w/o a closet, therefore it's an office! The house sits back from street, thus it is super quiet with double pane thermal windows. There are windows every side which do not look into other houses. Surrounded by lilac bushes, mature apple, Japanese maple, pine, and magnolia trees. Grassy lawn with garden plot. 2 sets of French doors, one set opens to large deck for outdoor dining.

The buses R a block away & former tenants 3 PhD students,1 nurse walked & biked 2 U Village & UW. Quiet, stable families on either side . Their houses R near street, thus this house is set way back & not side by side & not actually "next door." Call w/ questions or 2 view 11am-11pm. Never had pets or smokers

Realtor available if U R interested in viewing or buying.

Property Id 301278



No Pets Allowed



