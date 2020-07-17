All apartments in Seattle
Location

6030 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6030 35 Ave NE - Property Id: 301278

Property built by me & lived in 1989. Formerly a cottage demolished 1988. Solid, Xlarge garage built earlier, date on MLS, but house newly built '89. Hse has 2 full stories, decks w/ views, extra spacious kitchen wh/ amazes every visitor, and a room w/o a closet, therefore it's an office! The house sits back from street, thus it is super quiet with double pane thermal windows. There are windows every side which do not look into other houses. Surrounded by lilac bushes, mature apple, Japanese maple, pine, and magnolia trees. Grassy lawn with garden plot. 2 sets of French doors, one set opens to large deck for outdoor dining.
The buses R a block away & former tenants 3 PhD students,1 nurse walked & biked 2 U Village & UW. Quiet, stable families on either side . Their houses R near street, thus this house is set way back & not side by side & not actually "next door." Call w/ questions or 2 view 11am-11pm. Never had pets or smokers
Realtor available if U R interested in viewing or buying.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301278
Property Id 301278

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

