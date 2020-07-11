All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

603 34th Ave E

603 34th Avenue East · (206) 799-9949
Location

603 34th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,250

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
Washington Park is a highly sought after, quiet and pristine neighborhood bordered by the Washington Park Arboretum with access to the gardens and play field at the Arboretum, local boutiques and restaurants in the nearby Madison Park, and easy access to 520 and downtown Seattle. It is well known for it's historic homes dating from the 1900s to present along with a wide range of preserved period appropriate styles and spacious lots. Available August 1st: This beautiful Elizabeth Ayer Colonial was built in 1941 and has been immaculately updated throughout. Situated on a large corner lot and surrounded by a classic picket white fence, this home showcases over 4,100 square feet in three stories with the perfect combination of original charm and modern essentials. The main level features a formal living room with french doors that lead to a peaceful outdoor terrace, formal dining room, reading room, powder room, and a beautiful kitchen that opens to an outdoor dining area with a brick pizza oven. A gorgeous curved staircase leads to the second floor featuring the grandeur master suite, spacious guest suite, an extra bedroom and an additional full bathroom. The lower can be accessed off of the entry on the main level or at the kitchen and offers a family/media room with custom built-ins, two bedrooms, home office, a powder room and a full bathroom- ideal MIL quarters. Finishes include wide-plank hardwood floors, two fireplaces, stainless steel countertops and appliances (SubZero & Wolf), chic white cabinetry with accent lighting, white tiled bathrooms with pedestal sinks, Miele washer/dryer, concrete flooring, and beautiful woodwork and crown/base molding throughout. Additional offerings include a 2-car garage, landscaping services every other month, forced air heat and vaulted ceilings. Please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule a viewing- 206-799-9949!

Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 34th Ave E have any available units?
603 34th Ave E has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 34th Ave E have?
Some of 603 34th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 34th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
603 34th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 34th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 603 34th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 603 34th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 603 34th Ave E offers parking.
Does 603 34th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 34th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 34th Ave E have a pool?
No, 603 34th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 603 34th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 603 34th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 603 34th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 34th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
