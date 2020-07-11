603 34th Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite internet access media room

Washington Park is a highly sought after, quiet and pristine neighborhood bordered by the Washington Park Arboretum with access to the gardens and play field at the Arboretum, local boutiques and restaurants in the nearby Madison Park, and easy access to 520 and downtown Seattle. It is well known for it's historic homes dating from the 1900s to present along with a wide range of preserved period appropriate styles and spacious lots. Available August 1st: This beautiful Elizabeth Ayer Colonial was built in 1941 and has been immaculately updated throughout. Situated on a large corner lot and surrounded by a classic picket white fence, this home showcases over 4,100 square feet in three stories with the perfect combination of original charm and modern essentials. The main level features a formal living room with french doors that lead to a peaceful outdoor terrace, formal dining room, reading room, powder room, and a beautiful kitchen that opens to an outdoor dining area with a brick pizza oven. A gorgeous curved staircase leads to the second floor featuring the grandeur master suite, spacious guest suite, an extra bedroom and an additional full bathroom. The lower can be accessed off of the entry on the main level or at the kitchen and offers a family/media room with custom built-ins, two bedrooms, home office, a powder room and a full bathroom- ideal MIL quarters. Finishes include wide-plank hardwood floors, two fireplaces, stainless steel countertops and appliances (SubZero & Wolf), chic white cabinetry with accent lighting, white tiled bathrooms with pedestal sinks, Miele washer/dryer, concrete flooring, and beautiful woodwork and crown/base molding throughout. Additional offerings include a 2-car garage, landscaping services every other month, forced air heat and vaulted ceilings. Please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule a viewing- 206-799-9949!



Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application