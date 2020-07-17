All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6006 Seaview AVE NW #E
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

6006 Seaview AVE NW #E

6006 Seaview Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6006 Seaview Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

6006 Seaview AVE NW #E Available 07/24/20 BALLARD CONDO WITH VIEWS OF THE WATER! WALKING DISTANCE TO GOLDEN GARDENS! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/BnzVEbQj5ZDNo7E8eB9Ja2xRdPm964Gp

Great Style: This 800 sq. ft condo features 1 large bedroom + den ideal for a home office! Some of the amenities include include modern concrete flooring, gas stove top, and wall length windows that allow for an abundance of natural light. The covered patio overlooks remarkable views of the Ballard channel and Olympic mountains!

Great Walkability: The location of this condo provides easy access to Old Ballard, Shilshole Marina and Golden Gardens. With nearby express bus lines to downtown Seattle, the University District and Fremont this unit provides great commuter optional.

Some popular locations located within walking distance include:
Parks: Golden Gardens, Webster park, Ballard Locks, Sunset Hill
Restaurants: Ray's Boat House, Trident Seafood, Red Mill Burgers, Un Bien
Grocery Stores: Ballard Farmers Market (Year round - Best in town!), QFC, Green-Market

Property Amenities:
1 parking spot
NO PETS ALLOWED
WATER/SEWER INCLUDED - Tenant pays electric, gas, and cable/internet.

Unit Amenities:
1 Secured Patio
Cable Ready
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Oven
Stainless Steel Microwave
Garbage disposal
W/D in unit

- Available 7/24/2020
- 12 Month lease preferred

Showings by appointment only! Contact annemarie@northpacificproperties.com to schedule or with additional questions.

Move-in Fees:
-First Month’s Rent: $2150.00
-Security Deposit $2150.00 (less application fees)
-Application: $43 (per applicant, all adult persons must apply)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2389093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

