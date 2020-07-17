Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

6006 Seaview AVE NW #E Available 07/24/20 BALLARD CONDO WITH VIEWS OF THE WATER! WALKING DISTANCE TO GOLDEN GARDENS! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/BnzVEbQj5ZDNo7E8eB9Ja2xRdPm964Gp



Great Style: This 800 sq. ft condo features 1 large bedroom + den ideal for a home office! Some of the amenities include include modern concrete flooring, gas stove top, and wall length windows that allow for an abundance of natural light. The covered patio overlooks remarkable views of the Ballard channel and Olympic mountains!



Great Walkability: The location of this condo provides easy access to Old Ballard, Shilshole Marina and Golden Gardens. With nearby express bus lines to downtown Seattle, the University District and Fremont this unit provides great commuter optional.



Some popular locations located within walking distance include:

Parks: Golden Gardens, Webster park, Ballard Locks, Sunset Hill

Restaurants: Ray's Boat House, Trident Seafood, Red Mill Burgers, Un Bien

Grocery Stores: Ballard Farmers Market (Year round - Best in town!), QFC, Green-Market



Property Amenities:

1 parking spot

NO PETS ALLOWED

WATER/SEWER INCLUDED - Tenant pays electric, gas, and cable/internet.



Unit Amenities:

1 Secured Patio

Cable Ready

Stainless Steel Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Oven

Stainless Steel Microwave

Garbage disposal

W/D in unit



- Available 7/24/2020

- 12 Month lease preferred



Showings by appointment only! Contact annemarie@northpacificproperties.com to schedule or with additional questions.



Move-in Fees:

-First Month’s Rent: $2150.00

-Security Deposit $2150.00 (less application fees)

-Application: $43 (per applicant, all adult persons must apply)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2389093)