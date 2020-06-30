All apartments in Seattle
6 Florentia St
6 Florentia St

6 Florentia Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 Florentia Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1,800 square foot house with private yard and deck. Water, Sewer Gas and Electric paid by tenants. Walking distance to Fremont and the top of Queen Anne. Looking for a lease through June 1, 2021.
Main floor has 2 bedrooms, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and Living room
Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and a bonus room that is set up as a climbing room. Perfect for kids playroom and can be modified to add tunnel to the other bedroom.
Would be a great location for a family that wants to be in the Coe School district or needs to relocate while work is being done on their house.
Also great for a group students that don't want to pay rent in the summer as we're open to leases that end in June and resume in the fall.
Applicants with pets will require an additional pet deposit and possibly a pet referral.
Text or call with questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

