5937 California Avenue South West

Amenities
Dave Poletti & Associates presents this craftsman townhome in West Seattle newly built in 2008, available for rent now! This sizable home is 3 stories and approximately 1000 square feet of living space. It has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and comes complete with stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, private 1 car garage, washer dryer in unit, and a small fenced yard. Larger bedroom comes with a large built-in closet setup for ultimate organization! Linen closet. Storage shelves in the one car garage for your storage needs! Conveniently located on California Ave, close to a variety of markets, restaurants, bars and cafes - this is a must see! We are happy to provide a video tour after you pre-qualify! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/e2v4chla9d0ro36/5937%20%23A%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 - 2 Bedrooms 140â x (108â master bedroom with closets they come out 13â Queen Size or smaller) and 99âx (113â closets come out 10â Queen or smaller) - Living room with hardwoods - 139â x 200â - 1.5 Baths - Approx. 1000 SF - Gas Fireplace - Gas Range/Oven - Microwave - Washer/Dryer - 1 Car Garage Parking & street parking - No Smoking - Small gated front yard - Tenant Responsible For All Utilities & front lawn - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!