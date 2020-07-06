All apartments in Seattle
5937 California Avenue South West

5937 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5937 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Dave Poletti & Associates presents this craftsman townhome in West Seattle newly built in 2008, available for rent now! This sizable home is 3 stories and approximately 1000 square feet of living space. It has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and comes complete with stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, private 1 car garage, washer dryer in unit, and a small fenced yard. Larger bedroom comes with a large built-in closet setup for ultimate organization! Linen closet. Storage shelves in the one car garage for your storage needs! Conveniently located on California Ave, close to a variety of markets, restaurants, bars and cafes - this is a must see! We are happy to provide a video tour after you pre-qualify! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/e2v4chla9d0ro36/5937%20%23A%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 - 2 Bedrooms 140â x (108â master bedroom with closets they come out 13â Queen Size or smaller) and 99âx (113â closets come out 10â Queen or smaller) - Living room with hardwoods - 139â x 200â - 1.5 Baths - Approx. 1000 SF - Gas Fireplace - Gas Range/Oven - Microwave - Washer/Dryer - 1 Car Garage Parking & street parking - No Smoking - Small gated front yard - Tenant Responsible For All Utilities & front lawn - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 California Avenue South West have any available units?
5937 California Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5937 California Avenue South West have?
Some of 5937 California Avenue South West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 California Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
5937 California Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 California Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 5937 California Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5937 California Avenue South West offer parking?
Yes, 5937 California Avenue South West offers parking.
Does 5937 California Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5937 California Avenue South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 California Avenue South West have a pool?
Yes, 5937 California Avenue South West has a pool.
Does 5937 California Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 5937 California Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 California Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5937 California Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.

