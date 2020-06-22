All apartments in Seattle
5842 NE 75th Street C303

5842 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5842 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Updated 1 bedroom condo! Spacious! Sand Piper Condo Avail. now - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! Kitchen looks amazing! One reserve parking space, large deck, spacious unit w/large bedroom & closet. This unit offers lots of light, great closet space w/updated bathroom & kitchen - super clean! Gleaming new wood flooring & gorgeous porcelain countertop in kitchen which is open to the living space. Move in ready. Dogs considered case by case w/additional security deposit. Washer & Dryer on site along with seasonal pool! Terms: min 12 month lease, 1st & sec dep. Water, Sewer & Garbage included in rent.
Steps from Burke Gilman Trail, Magnuson Park, shopping, dining & much more!
Tricia Jacobs | REMAX Associate Brokers
Showings by appt only, please call Jennie Ugataifa 206-229-5224

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3969512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5842 NE 75th Street C303 have any available units?
5842 NE 75th Street C303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5842 NE 75th Street C303 have?
Some of 5842 NE 75th Street C303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5842 NE 75th Street C303 currently offering any rent specials?
5842 NE 75th Street C303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5842 NE 75th Street C303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5842 NE 75th Street C303 is pet friendly.
Does 5842 NE 75th Street C303 offer parking?
Yes, 5842 NE 75th Street C303 offers parking.
Does 5842 NE 75th Street C303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5842 NE 75th Street C303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5842 NE 75th Street C303 have a pool?
Yes, 5842 NE 75th Street C303 has a pool.
Does 5842 NE 75th Street C303 have accessible units?
No, 5842 NE 75th Street C303 does not have accessible units.
Does 5842 NE 75th Street C303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5842 NE 75th Street C303 does not have units with dishwashers.
