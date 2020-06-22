5842 NE 75th Street C303

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Updated 1 bedroom condo! Spacious! Sand Piper Condo Avail. now - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! Kitchen looks amazing! One reserve parking space, large deck, spacious unit w/large bedroom & closet. This unit offers lots of light, great closet space w/updated bathroom & kitchen - super clean! Gleaming new wood flooring & gorgeous porcelain countertop in kitchen which is open to the living space. Move in ready. Dogs considered case by case w/additional security deposit. Washer & Dryer on site along with seasonal pool! Terms: min 12 month lease, 1st & sec dep. Water, Sewer & Garbage included in rent.

Steps from Burke Gilman Trail, Magnuson Park, shopping, dining & much more!

Tricia Jacobs | REMAX Associate Brokers

Showings by appt only, please call Jennie Ugataifa 206-229-5224



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3969512)