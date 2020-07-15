All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

5834 NE 75th Street Unit#B102

5834 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5834 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
media room
sauna
5834 NE 75th Street Unit#B102 Available 08/01/20 Great Location- 1/1 * POOL*PARKING*MAGNUSON PARK*SANDPOINT*BURKE GILLMAN TRAIL - Don’t miss your chance to make this adorable 1bed/1bath unit your home! Unit features open living & dining room, Large bedroom w/ lots of closet space plus parking.

The Sandpiper Condominium sits in the heart of the Sand Point/View Ridge neighborhood.
It is directly across the street from the main entry to Magnuson Park. Park sits on a mile-long stretch of Lake WA. It is Seattle’s second largest park. This former Navy airfield has a combination of activities for you to enjoy boating, swimming, walks, kite flying, movies in the park, to name a few; sports fields; natural areas; and a historic campus. All sorts of community events from arts to theatre to sports plus much more are available there. The Sandpiper also borders the Burke Gilman Trail with easy access. Bus line w/in walking distance, within minutes of driving distance from Children's Hospital, UW, U-Village, I-5 and 520.

Property Amenities include seasonal pool, cabana with sauna, pool table and kitchen. Onsite Association Property Managers collect parcels for pick up. Unit comes with one (1) open parking space Stall #17 near patio entrance. NO OTHER AVAILABLE PARKING ON SIGHT. Street parking only for more than one vehicle. This unit also includes a storage locker #D3 Under building #D. Laundry Room on sight under Building #D.

Sandpiper Condominium Association requires a Move-in/out fee $200 payable to Sandpiper Condominiums. Tenant needs to connect with the onsite manager to register and obtain a pink guest parking pass.
.
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Term: 12 months
Deposit: $1495
Required: 1st, last, + deposit (last month’s rent can be paid in 3 equal installments).
Utilities: W/S/G included, tenant pays for electricity. If more than 1 person occupies, then each additional occupant shall pay a $50 w/s/g contribution.
Pets: Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis only. 25% pet deposit required plus $25 pet rent, must have verifiable rental history with your pet.

Contact: Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com

Key Words: Sand Point, Magnuson Park, Burke Gilman Trail, View Ridge, Children's Hospital, University Village, University of Washington, UW, Matthews Beach, Wedgewood, North East Seattle, NE Seattle.
Required: 700+ credit score, no court records, 2 yrs rental history, verifiable income of 2.5 times the monthly rent.

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/cd23f1808f
$45 application fee per adult
Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

We originally hoped to resume tours 7/21/20 however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.
If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/21/20.

(RLNE5857767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

