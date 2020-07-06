All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

5819 55th Ave NE #B

5819 55th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5819 55th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet friendly, spacious corner unit with 1 car garage available NOW - Welcome home to this well maintained 2006 Windermere townhouse. Leave the car in the garage & enjoy the easy access to public transportation and nearby Magnuson Park, Burke-Gilman Trail, U Village, Sand Point Village, or head to UW, Seattle Childrens. You will love the park-like setting of this community. This spacious end unit boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open layout flows from cozy living area, spacious dining, to kitchen w gas range & custom storage. Hardwoods continue upstairs into large master suite and 2nd Bedroom (each w vaulted ceilings & dedicated bath). Lower level has 1 bedroom w 3/4 bath and access to the attached 1 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. Gas heat. Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500 paid. $45 application fee per adult. Security deposit is $2000, first and deposit moves you in (if qualified) Initial lease term to end 7/31/2021 (longer than 1 year)

- Book a tour online here: https://showmojo.com/l/594530e0f9/5819-55th-ave-ne-b-seattle-wa-98105
- Video Tour Link://www.youtube.com/embed/-ZOiPKT393s
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 55th Ave NE #B have any available units?
5819 55th Ave NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5819 55th Ave NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
5819 55th Ave NE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 55th Ave NE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 55th Ave NE #B is pet friendly.
Does 5819 55th Ave NE #B offer parking?
Yes, 5819 55th Ave NE #B offers parking.
Does 5819 55th Ave NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 55th Ave NE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 55th Ave NE #B have a pool?
No, 5819 55th Ave NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 5819 55th Ave NE #B have accessible units?
No, 5819 55th Ave NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 55th Ave NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 55th Ave NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 55th Ave NE #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 55th Ave NE #B does not have units with air conditioning.

