Amenities

pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet friendly, spacious corner unit with 1 car garage available NOW - Welcome home to this well maintained 2006 Windermere townhouse. Leave the car in the garage & enjoy the easy access to public transportation and nearby Magnuson Park, Burke-Gilman Trail, U Village, Sand Point Village, or head to UW, Seattle Childrens. You will love the park-like setting of this community. This spacious end unit boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open layout flows from cozy living area, spacious dining, to kitchen w gas range & custom storage. Hardwoods continue upstairs into large master suite and 2nd Bedroom (each w vaulted ceilings & dedicated bath). Lower level has 1 bedroom w 3/4 bath and access to the attached 1 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. Gas heat. Pet ok on CBC basis and pet deposit of $500 paid. $45 application fee per adult. Security deposit is $2000, first and deposit moves you in (if qualified) Initial lease term to end 7/31/2021 (longer than 1 year)



- Book a tour online here: https://showmojo.com/l/594530e0f9/5819-55th-ave-ne-b-seattle-wa-98105

- Video Tour Link://www.youtube.com/embed/-ZOiPKT393s

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



(RLNE5363094)