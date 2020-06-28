Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5725 26th Ave NE Available 10/01/19 Sweetie House in Bryant - View this home at: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



Location, location, location. This great house is in the heart of Bryant...close to UW, Children's Hospital, University Village, UW Medical Center, shops and many wonderful restaurants. Enjoy the BRAND NEW kitchen with all updated appliances. And a BRAND NEW bathroom with vintage details. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Located on a quiet street in a wonderful neighborhood.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$40.00 Application fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Utilities paid by tenant

-$10.00 monthly furnace filter fee

~12 month lease

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

register at http://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn



