All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5725 26th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5725 26th Ave NE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

5725 26th Ave NE

5725 26th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5725 26th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5725 26th Ave NE Available 10/01/19 Sweetie House in Bryant - View this home at: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

Location, location, location. This great house is in the heart of Bryant...close to UW, Children's Hospital, University Village, UW Medical Center, shops and many wonderful restaurants. Enjoy the BRAND NEW kitchen with all updated appliances. And a BRAND NEW bathroom with vintage details. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Located on a quiet street in a wonderful neighborhood.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$40.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Utilities paid by tenant
-$10.00 monthly furnace filter fee
~12 month lease
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.
register at http://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn

(RLNE2310123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 26th Ave NE have any available units?
5725 26th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5725 26th Ave NE have?
Some of 5725 26th Ave NE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 26th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5725 26th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 26th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5725 26th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5725 26th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5725 26th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5725 26th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 26th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 26th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5725 26th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5725 26th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5725 26th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 26th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 26th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University