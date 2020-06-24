All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019

5723 25th Ave Ne

5723 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5723 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here's your opportunity to live in a charming 1928 brick Tudor home with many original details including mouldings, curved ceilings, picture rails, and a laundry chute. 3 bedrooms+den, master bedroom has a sitting room. Private backyard backs up to beautiful Ravenna Park. Freshly painted and landscaped! Unfinished basement and converted 1-car garage ready for your improvements. Great location, close to U-Village, University of Washington, 520/I-5 access, bus line.

For More Details Contact: lynnst22@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 25th Ave Ne have any available units?
5723 25th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5723 25th Ave Ne have?
Some of 5723 25th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 25th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
5723 25th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 25th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 25th Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 5723 25th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 5723 25th Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 5723 25th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5723 25th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 25th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 5723 25th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 5723 25th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 5723 25th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 25th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5723 25th Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
