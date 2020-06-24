5723 25th Ave Ne

Amenities

Here's your opportunity to live in a charming 1928 brick Tudor home with many original details including mouldings, curved ceilings, picture rails, and a laundry chute. 3 bedrooms+den, master bedroom has a sitting room. Private backyard backs up to beautiful Ravenna Park. Freshly painted and landscaped! Unfinished basement and converted 1-car garage ready for your improvements. Great location, close to U-Village, University of Washington, 520/I-5 access, bus line.



For More Details Contact: lynnst22@gmail.com