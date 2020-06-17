5703 20th Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill garage media room

Stunning Ballard Townhome--Available Now! - Welcome home to this designer townhome in the vibrant Ballard neighborhood. This beautiful home offers space, comfort, and modern details all within two blocks of Market Street, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines to Downtown and South Lake Union, and all that Ballard has to offer! Walk score of 98!



This 2 bed/2 bath home boasts well designed spaces, open concept living, a sunny fenced courtyard with a paved space for outdoor living and a full-sized attached garage.



The first floor consists of a foyer with a coat closet and entrance to the garage.



The second level has an open concept living/dining/kitchen area. The beautiful chef's kitchen boasts slab countertops, seating bar, and stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances. The spacious living and dining area is bathed in natural light. Step out on to a balcony for grilling or your morning coffee!



The third floor has a bedroom and a full bathroom as well as a light-filled loft that can be used as an office or media room.



Step up to a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a cooling ceiling fan and an en-suite full bathroom with double sink vanity.



A full sized washer and dryer are conveniently located on the same floor as the master bedroom.



This home is full of natural light and contemporary designer details throughout!



- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-This is a no smoking property.

-This is a no pet property.



(RLNE4750731)