All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5703 20th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5703 20th Ave NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5703 20th Ave NW

5703 20th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5703 20th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Stunning Ballard Townhome--Available Now! - Welcome home to this designer townhome in the vibrant Ballard neighborhood. This beautiful home offers space, comfort, and modern details all within two blocks of Market Street, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines to Downtown and South Lake Union, and all that Ballard has to offer! Walk score of 98!

This 2 bed/2 bath home boasts well designed spaces, open concept living, a sunny fenced courtyard with a paved space for outdoor living and a full-sized attached garage.

The first floor consists of a foyer with a coat closet and entrance to the garage.

The second level has an open concept living/dining/kitchen area. The beautiful chef's kitchen boasts slab countertops, seating bar, and stainless steel Jenn-Air appliances. The spacious living and dining area is bathed in natural light. Step out on to a balcony for grilling or your morning coffee!

The third floor has a bedroom and a full bathroom as well as a light-filled loft that can be used as an office or media room.

Step up to a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a cooling ceiling fan and an en-suite full bathroom with double sink vanity.

A full sized washer and dryer are conveniently located on the same floor as the master bedroom.

This home is full of natural light and contemporary designer details throughout!

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-This is a no smoking property.
-This is a no pet property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4750731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 20th Ave NW have any available units?
5703 20th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5703 20th Ave NW have?
Some of 5703 20th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 20th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5703 20th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 20th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 5703 20th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5703 20th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5703 20th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5703 20th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5703 20th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 20th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University