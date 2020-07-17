All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5637 30th Ave SW

5637 30th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

5637 30th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
High Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
5637 30th Ave SW Available 04/01/19 West Seattle Seattle View Home Near Camp Long - Enjoy peaceful views from this charming 1927 era home. Enter into cozy living room with gas fireplace and extra "parlor" room. Upgraded kitchen with professional gas stove and "Sub-Zero" refrigerator with a lovely deck off the kitchen.

Den or bedroom on main level with 1/2 bath. Two bedrooms upstairs with one full bath. Large closets in each bedroom and in the hall.

Two assigned parking spaces. Washer and dryer included.

View of Space Needle, Sound and beautiful firework displays. Apple trees and 3 raised beds available for planting.

This home is conveniently located near two bus lines, the 120 and 21. The local schools include Career Link High School, High Point Elementary School, and Fairmount Park Elementary. It is near the South Seattle Market, West Seattle Thriftway, Super Supplements. Quick trip to multiple restaurants and coffee shops, Olympia Pizza & Pasta, Pearls Tea & Coffee , Pho Aroma, C & P Coffee Company, Pizza Hut and The Daily Dose.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit (same as monthly rental amount).

Please contact Byron Hiller at 206-212-2244 or by email bhiller@cbdanforth.com with any questions or for setting up a showing of this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3624361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 30th Ave SW have any available units?
5637 30th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5637 30th Ave SW have?
Some of 5637 30th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5637 30th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5637 30th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 30th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 5637 30th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5637 30th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5637 30th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5637 30th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5637 30th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 30th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5637 30th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5637 30th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5637 30th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 30th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 30th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
