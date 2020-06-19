Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Furnished Single Rooms in a 9BR/3BA House near UW - Property Id: 258954



Monthly Rent: $903 - $940 per unit

Lease Term: 09/01/2020 - 08/31/2021

Room Type: 9 bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3 story house. Has a public kitchen and living room.



5634 University Way NE is located near UW in the University District. It is within walking distance to UW and surrounded by grocery stores, banks, restaurants, etc.



You can also walk to public transit in only two minutes, which is fantastic for people who love convenience.



Moreover, the house is clean and fully furnished with Xbox in the spacious living room, you could definitely enjoy every moment with your friends.



- Location: within walking distance to UW

- Well furnished: TV, sofa, dining table, chairs, island table

- Kitchen: microwave, dishwasher, oven

- Free on-site laundry

No Pets Allowed



