5634 University Way NE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

5634 University Way NE

5634 University Way Northeast · (213) 712-1080
Location

5634 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 beds, 3 baths, $903 · Avail. Sep 1

$903

9 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Single Rooms in a 9BR/3BA House near UW - Property Id: 258954

Don't miss the most competitive rate in the market!

Monthly Rent: $903 - $940 per unit
Lease Term: 09/01/2020 - 08/31/2021
Room Type: 9 bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3 story house. Has a public kitchen and living room.

Referrals are warmly welcomed with a $100 bonus or more!

5634 University Way NE is located near UW in the University District. It is within walking distance to UW and surrounded by grocery stores, banks, restaurants, etc.

You can also walk to public transit in only two minutes, which is fantastic for people who love convenience.

Moreover, the house is clean and fully furnished with Xbox in the spacious living room, you could definitely enjoy every moment with your friends.

- Location: within walking distance to UW
- Well furnished: TV, sofa, dining table, chairs, island table
- Kitchen: microwave, dishwasher, oven
- Free on-site laundry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258954
Property Id 258954

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 University Way NE have any available units?
5634 University Way NE has a unit available for $903 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5634 University Way NE have?
Some of 5634 University Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 University Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
5634 University Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 University Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 5634 University Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5634 University Way NE offer parking?
No, 5634 University Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 5634 University Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5634 University Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 University Way NE have a pool?
No, 5634 University Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 5634 University Way NE have accessible units?
No, 5634 University Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 University Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5634 University Way NE has units with dishwashers.
