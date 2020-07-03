All apartments in Seattle
5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B

5611 Phinney Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Contemporary two-bedroom townhome located in the heart of Phinney Ridge. Beautiful space includes office space (or nursery) in loft and a roof top deck with westward views! Walk to grab coffee at the pie shop on the corner or pick up some pizza for the park with playground, then head inside the zoo for some indoor and outdoor fun!
Leave your car in the garage and hop on the express bus downtown or Microsoft Connectorjust steps away. Bike to South Lake Union, downtown, and UW in under 30 minutes. Walk to Farmers Market and Green Lake.
Entertain with an open living room and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Features include vaulted ceilings, Swedish stained hardwood floors, beautiful crown moldings and ample storage room. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
59th Street Public Park, Emu & Wallaby and Lemur

Nearby Schools:
Hamilton International Middle School - 1.17 miles, 8/10
Ballard High School - 1.03 miles, 10/10
West Woodland Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 8/10
St. Alphonsus School - 0.99 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
5 - 0.1 miles
44 - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B have any available units?
5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B have?
Some of 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B offers parking.
Does 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B have a pool?
No, 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B has units with dishwashers.

