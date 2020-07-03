5611 Phinney Avenue North Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage internet access

Contemporary two-bedroom townhome located in the heart of Phinney Ridge. Beautiful space includes office space (or nursery) in loft and a roof top deck with westward views! Walk to grab coffee at the pie shop on the corner or pick up some pizza for the park with playground, then head inside the zoo for some indoor and outdoor fun!

Leave your car in the garage and hop on the express bus downtown or Microsoft Connectorjust steps away. Bike to South Lake Union, downtown, and UW in under 30 minutes. Walk to Farmers Market and Green Lake.

Entertain with an open living room and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Features include vaulted ceilings, Swedish stained hardwood floors, beautiful crown moldings and ample storage room. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

59th Street Public Park, Emu & Wallaby and Lemur



Nearby Schools:

Hamilton International Middle School - 1.17 miles, 8/10

Ballard High School - 1.03 miles, 10/10

West Woodland Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 8/10

St. Alphonsus School - 0.99 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

5 - 0.1 miles

44 - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



