Seattle, WA
5609 SW Bradford St
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

5609 SW Bradford St

5609 Southwest Bradford Street · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Southwest Bradford Street, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bedroom 5.5 bath house near Alki in West Seattle - Come home to this huge 5 bd, 5.5 bath home with bonus room, den and 3 decks! The home is nestled in a great neighborhood above Alki Beach and Genesee. Close to Admiral, West Seattle Junction, sound views and parks that West Seattle has to offer! On the main floor is one of the 2 master suites, a large living room w/ vaulted ceiling, fireplace and wet bar, and large open gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. On the top floor you will find the second master suite with an immaculate view of the Sound from your private deck. Two additional bedrooms, another bathroom and a large bonus room finish off the upstairs. Downstairs is the fifth bedroom, another huge living room with slider to yard, bathroom and den.

Perks include custom closets throughout, front-load washer and dryer, extra refrigerators (2) in the garage, ample storage, three decks, big toy, multiple fireplaces, and high-tech security system. If you're looking for space, this is it!

To schedule a viewing text Teresa at 206-432-2270

Terms

Standard 12 month lease. $40 non-refundable application fee for each applicant over 18 years or older. Renters insurance required 30 days after moving-in. $350 pet deposit, pets subject to owners approval. Non smoking.

(RLNE4937992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 SW Bradford St have any available units?
5609 SW Bradford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 SW Bradford St have?
Some of 5609 SW Bradford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 SW Bradford St currently offering any rent specials?
5609 SW Bradford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 SW Bradford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 SW Bradford St is pet friendly.
Does 5609 SW Bradford St offer parking?
Yes, 5609 SW Bradford St offers parking.
Does 5609 SW Bradford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5609 SW Bradford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 SW Bradford St have a pool?
No, 5609 SW Bradford St does not have a pool.
Does 5609 SW Bradford St have accessible units?
No, 5609 SW Bradford St does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 SW Bradford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 SW Bradford St has units with dishwashers.
