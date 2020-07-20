5609 SW Bradford St

Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom 5.5 bath house near Alki in West Seattle - Come home to this huge 5 bd, 5.5 bath home with bonus room, den and 3 decks! The home is nestled in a great neighborhood above Alki Beach and Genesee. Close to Admiral, West Seattle Junction, sound views and parks that West Seattle has to offer! On the main floor is one of the 2 master suites, a large living room w/ vaulted ceiling, fireplace and wet bar, and large open gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. On the top floor you will find the second master suite with an immaculate view of the Sound from your private deck. Two additional bedrooms, another bathroom and a large bonus room finish off the upstairs. Downstairs is the fifth bedroom, another huge living room with slider to yard, bathroom and den.



Perks include custom closets throughout, front-load washer and dryer, extra refrigerators (2) in the garage, ample storage, three decks, big toy, multiple fireplaces, and high-tech security system. If you're looking for space, this is it!



To schedule a viewing text Teresa at 206-432-2270



Standard 12 month lease. $40 non-refundable application fee for each applicant over 18 years or older. Renters insurance required 30 days after moving-in. $350 pet deposit, pets subject to owners approval. Non smoking.



