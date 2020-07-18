Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

556 1/2 Prospect St Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2BR/1.75BA Apartment in Lower Queen Anne! - Live in this beautiful 2 bed / 1.75 bath apartment home, conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and local businesses in the lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Close to the Seattle Center, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Amazon. Easy access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Walk score of 84, Transit score of 70.



Amenities include: Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops; hardwood floors in living areas; master bedroom with bath; in unit washer/dryer; easy on street parking; and large storage unit included in basement. No pets.

Tenant pays all utilities.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3359697)