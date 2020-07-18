All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 556 1/2 Prospect St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
556 1/2 Prospect St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

556 1/2 Prospect St

556 1/2 Prospect St · (206) 285-2352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

556 1/2 Prospect St, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 556 1/2 Prospect St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
556 1/2 Prospect St Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2BR/1.75BA Apartment in Lower Queen Anne! - Live in this beautiful 2 bed / 1.75 bath apartment home, conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and local businesses in the lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Close to the Seattle Center, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Amazon. Easy access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Walk score of 84, Transit score of 70.

Amenities include: Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops; hardwood floors in living areas; master bedroom with bath; in unit washer/dryer; easy on street parking; and large storage unit included in basement. No pets.
Tenant pays all utilities.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3359697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 1/2 Prospect St have any available units?
556 1/2 Prospect St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 1/2 Prospect St have?
Some of 556 1/2 Prospect St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 1/2 Prospect St currently offering any rent specials?
556 1/2 Prospect St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 1/2 Prospect St pet-friendly?
No, 556 1/2 Prospect St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 556 1/2 Prospect St offer parking?
No, 556 1/2 Prospect St does not offer parking.
Does 556 1/2 Prospect St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 556 1/2 Prospect St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 1/2 Prospect St have a pool?
No, 556 1/2 Prospect St does not have a pool.
Does 556 1/2 Prospect St have accessible units?
No, 556 1/2 Prospect St does not have accessible units.
Does 556 1/2 Prospect St have units with dishwashers?
No, 556 1/2 Prospect St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 556 1/2 Prospect St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity