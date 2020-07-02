555 N 73rd St

Amenities

2016-built modern craftsman in highly desirable Green Lake neighborhood. Open floorplan w/high ceilings, kitchen w/granite counters and S/S appliances. Main floor was renovated in 2019 to add a master suite, new dining area, and mud, laundry and powder rooms. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Spacious attached garage. Backyard covered patio w/ brand-new fence. Great location close to Green Lake, restaurants and coffee shops, and quick commute to downtown. **VIRTUAL SHOWINGS POSSIBLE**. Please look at the 3D-TOUR and Floorplans First, drive by the property, and then contact me for a virtual-video showing. Go to: www.GreenlakeModernCraftsman.com



Terms: 1 year lease preferred