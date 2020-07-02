All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

555 N 73rd St

555 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

555 North 73rd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
2016-built modern craftsman in highly desirable Green Lake neighborhood. Open floorplan w/high ceilings, kitchen w/granite counters and S/S appliances. Main floor was renovated in 2019 to add a master suite, new dining area, and mud, laundry and powder rooms. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Spacious attached garage. Backyard covered patio w/ brand-new fence. Great location close to Green Lake, restaurants and coffee shops, and quick commute to downtown. **VIRTUAL SHOWINGS POSSIBLE**. Please look at the 3D-TOUR and Floorplans First, drive by the property, and then contact me for a virtual-video showing. Go to: www.GreenlakeModernCraftsman.com

Terms: 1 year lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 N 73rd St have any available units?
555 N 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 N 73rd St have?
Some of 555 N 73rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 N 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
555 N 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 N 73rd St pet-friendly?
No, 555 N 73rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 555 N 73rd St offer parking?
Yes, 555 N 73rd St offers parking.
Does 555 N 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 N 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 N 73rd St have a pool?
No, 555 N 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 555 N 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 555 N 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 555 N 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 N 73rd St has units with dishwashers.

