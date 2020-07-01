All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

5521 32nd Ave NW

5521 32nd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available






Location

5521 32nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5521 32nd Ave NW Available 12/21/19 Ballard House - Available December 21st! Recently renovated corner lot home for lease in prime Ballard location! Attractive updates throughout, you'll find great features such as warm-toned hardwoods, fresh paint and an inviting cozy living room with fireplace for our upcoming winter. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, stone counters and fresh white cabinetry. Good sized dining room off of kitchen. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs and two bedrooms on the main level. Recent basement buildout you will find a private office/guest room, rec room, ample storage and a large laundry room off the attached garage. Central Air to keep you cool on our hot summer nights. The roofs solar panels will keep your electricity bills low. French doors welcome you to your fully fenced grassy backyard with a sunny deck, paver patio, and pea patch garden for the green thumb in you. One car garage with Electric Vehicle hookup plus driveway parking for your convenience. Desirable Ballard neighborhood with its own Farmer's Market, variety of fun restaurants, bars, and beer pubs! Enjoy the best waterfront parks in Seattle just minutes from your home. Easy access to public transportation, downtown, Amazon/SLU. The 17X express bus to downtown Seattle for a quick commute. One pet permitted with an additional deposit of $500. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #ballarddrentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU

(RLNE5265911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 32nd Ave NW have any available units?
5521 32nd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 32nd Ave NW have?
Some of 5521 32nd Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 32nd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5521 32nd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 32nd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5521 32nd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5521 32nd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5521 32nd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5521 32nd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 32nd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 32nd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5521 32nd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5521 32nd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5521 32nd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 32nd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 32nd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

