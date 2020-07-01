Amenities

5521 32nd Ave NW Available 12/21/19 Ballard House - Available December 21st! Recently renovated corner lot home for lease in prime Ballard location! Attractive updates throughout, you'll find great features such as warm-toned hardwoods, fresh paint and an inviting cozy living room with fireplace for our upcoming winter. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, stone counters and fresh white cabinetry. Good sized dining room off of kitchen. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs and two bedrooms on the main level. Recent basement buildout you will find a private office/guest room, rec room, ample storage and a large laundry room off the attached garage. Central Air to keep you cool on our hot summer nights. The roofs solar panels will keep your electricity bills low. French doors welcome you to your fully fenced grassy backyard with a sunny deck, paver patio, and pea patch garden for the green thumb in you. One car garage with Electric Vehicle hookup plus driveway parking for your convenience. Desirable Ballard neighborhood with its own Farmer's Market, variety of fun restaurants, bars, and beer pubs! Enjoy the best waterfront parks in Seattle just minutes from your home. Easy access to public transportation, downtown, Amazon/SLU. The 17X express bus to downtown Seattle for a quick commute. One pet permitted with an additional deposit of $500. No smokers, thank you.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



