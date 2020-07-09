5500 35th Ave NE

Amenities

granite counters parking

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd5feb500e ---- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICdEC-i96II To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/bd5feb500e Newer Cabinets granite counter tops through. flooring, lighting, subway tile, base trim, paint, & appliances. Minutes to UofW, U-Village, Bus line, Burke Gilman trail, restaurants and much more. Tenants pays for gas and $150.00 towards Water/Sewer/Garbage & Electric contribution each month. Application fee per adult $42 Security performance deposit $1795 Year Term lease. Parking is not assigned. 1 spot per unit. No Pets Renters Insurance required View all available rentals at www.rentseattle.com FloorCoverings: Laminate, LinoleumVinyl HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 0 ViewTypes: Territorial