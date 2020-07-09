All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

5500 35th Ave NE

5500 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5500 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd5feb500e ---- Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICdEC-i96II To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/bd5feb500e Newer Cabinets granite counter tops through. flooring, lighting, subway tile, base trim, paint, & appliances. Minutes to UofW, U-Village, Bus line, Burke Gilman trail, restaurants and much more. Tenants pays for gas and $150.00 towards Water/Sewer/Garbage & Electric contribution each month. Application fee per adult $42 Security performance deposit $1795 Year Term lease. Parking is not assigned. 1 spot per unit. No Pets Renters Insurance required View all available rentals at www.rentseattle.com FloorCoverings: Laminate, LinoleumVinyl HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 0 ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 35th Ave NE have any available units?
5500 35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5500 35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5500 35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5500 35th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5500 35th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5500 35th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5500 35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 35th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5500 35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5500 35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5500 35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 35th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 35th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 35th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

