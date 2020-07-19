All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B

5403 Columbia Dr S · (425) 533-7966
Location

5403 Columbia Dr S, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Residental Flat · Avail. Aug 1

$1,388

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
internet access
Residental Flat Available 08/01/20 This is not just a room. It is a complete daylight basement unit with its living room, dining room, 1.5 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, laundry, storage room. A lot of cabinets and ample of storage space for a single tenant. This unit has its own access from the rear yard. It has a landscaped courtyard in the front. Additional carport in the front for $100 a month. Tenant share utilities with tenants in the main house. PYO Internet. Home is close to light rail, bus, freeway, shopping, park, Jefferson golf course, and VA hospital.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B have any available units?
5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B has a unit available for $1,388 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B have?
Some of 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B offers parking.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B have a pool?
No, 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B has units with dishwashers.
