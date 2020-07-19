5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking internet access

Residental Flat Available 08/01/20 This is not just a room. It is a complete daylight basement unit with its living room, dining room, 1.5 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, laundry, storage room. A lot of cabinets and ample of storage space for a single tenant. This unit has its own access from the rear yard. It has a landscaped courtyard in the front. Additional carport in the front for $100 a month. Tenant share utilities with tenants in the main house. PYO Internet. Home is close to light rail, bus, freeway, shopping, park, Jefferson golf course, and VA hospital.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899338)