535 20th Ave E Unit 304
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

535 20th Ave E Unit 304

535 20th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

535 20th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
535 20th Ave E Unit 304 Available 06/12/20 Airy *FURNISHED* Penthouse Condo on Capitol Hill - Furnished top floor condo nestled in the tree canopy available for 3 - 12 month leases, in highly desirable North Capitol Hill. Quiet vintage building on a tree-lined street close to restaurants including Monsoon and Macrina Bakery, and a short walk from the Arboretum. Minutes to downtown. Fully furnished with open living-dining room and modern kitchen. First floor bedroom and full bathroom. Spacious second floor office including skylight and catwalk overlooking the vaulted living space. Lots of storage. On-site laundry and off-street parking available on a first come, first serve basis.

Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. All of our listings now offer 3D tours with links in the descriptions on our website. We are able to offer individual, socially-distanced tours should we receive an application.

3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JACauutLjZw

3 - 12 month leases available. Resident pays utility fees to property manager based on actual usage. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and reference check. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $2200 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, cannabis use or manufacture permitted on the premises.

Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:
Screening Criteria for all Applicants:
- Applicant on-time for showing appointment
- Positive Government Issued ID
- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older
- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval
- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:
- Most recent paycheck stub
- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants
- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants
- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income
- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income
- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1
- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent
- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency
- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria
- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision
- If applicant has prior rental experience, no negative references from prior landlord(s)
- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record

If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.

This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve
vulnerable populations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
